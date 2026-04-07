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What is the right age for teens to date?

Parenting
 By Binny Brahmbhatt – Sharma | 6 hours from now  | 5 Min read
Binny Brahmbhatt – Sharma
 Teaching teens the difference between physical and intellectual intimacy prevents shame-based choices (Photo: Gemini)

Developing romantic feelings or having a crush can occur as early as 8 or 9 years of age. Parents can feel overwhelmed by the vast exposure of young teens to information and experiences. One of the challenges parents face is finding the right approach to navigate the sensitive topic of dating.

There is no “right” age to date, but it depends on the child's emotional readiness.

Neuroscience shows that the prefrontal cortex, the rational and decision-making part of the brain, is still developing and matures around the mid-twenties.

However, the emotional part of the brain is active and functional from birth, which explains the imbalance that leads to risky, impulsive behaviour and intense emotional expression in teenagers.

The teenage years are about raging hormones, puberty, and identity crises. This is a period when they crave a sense of belonging among their peers and friends, which can look like alienation from their parents.

Additionally, adolescents today are born into a world where exposure to technology is normalised as early as age 3. Their world of friendship is starkly different from their parents’ times.

Teens today can become friends with someone they have never met, under the label of ‘Mutuals’ (friends’ friends at a different school or met virtually). They therefore have greater access to the world and seek knowledge from diverse sources, which can be overwhelming for parents and children if they are not vigilant or mindful.

As a result, it is normal for young teens, even as early as 9 years old, to feel attraction towards their agemates, though it varies from child to child.

Another aspect for parents is that they also could be struggling with their own shame with their bodies, specifically around sex. A healthy relationship with one’s body and understanding the concepts of crush, attraction, love, respect, sex, and sexuality needs to be forged early by parents, since the quality of physical health, well-being, and long-term relationships depends on these unspoken factors. It could be a great opportunity for parents to educate themselves to gain clarity on the depth and nuances of each topic, helping them and, in turn, equipping them to support their children.

Tiny gentle anchors 

Children are curious, impulsive, and rebellious. The best way to handle their romantic development is to build a robust connection with your child. Connection is built through presence: spend 20 minutes intentionally daily with your child without control, correction, or blame.

Some of the best ways to build a strong, rooted bond with your child are through curiosity about their lives, sharing your stories, playing, doing chores together, and meeting them ‘where they are’.

Communication is the key. How you communicate helps them understand their bodies, the importance of boundaries (physical and emotional), and the use of language that elevates their self-worth. Parents need to be mindful about maintaining curiosity in these conversations for their children to feel brave and safe about discussing topics like sexuality and relationships. Be curious about their life every day: ask questions about their friends, teachers, and any incidents or stories; simply listen. Do not correct, judge, blame, or shame.

Normalise these conversations and approach them as if you were meeting a friend you want to learn more about. Listening with curiosity will build trust with your child in sharing their stories and secrets. Ask them if they would like your opinion and only provide your bit when they are ready to listen. It ties to the previous point of building a connection. Once parents pass the previously stated two levels, the child is more likely to confide in that parent, as they have developed a sense of nurtured emotional safety.

Engage with them on the importance and basics of a true friendship in any long-term relationship.

Prepare your child for what dating means. Before your child dates, build a strong foundation by educating them about the difference between physical intimacy and intellectual intimacy. Physical intimacy during teenage years is about puppy love but also about raging hormones, impulsiveness and if acted upon without self-awareness, results in deep guilt and shame about their bodies. Whereas intellectual intimacy is about initiating deeply meaningful conversations with the person about their childhood, their dreams and goals, their core values and whether they are compatible. Intellectual intimacy goes a long way in building a long-term, real connection with someone special.

Support your teens by allowing them time to meet and engage with their person of interest in safe public areas, without judging, shaming, or lecturing. It is vital to be diligent about setting age-specific house rules around curfew times and dating dos and don’ts aligned with family values. Yet allow them the space to debate or challenge your beliefs. Sometimes parents react ferociously from an inherited belief system that may not support the current generation’s welfare. Be open to adapting to new ways if they serve your child's emotional well-being and growth.

It is a delicate period of your child’s life; be intentionally involved at each stage to guide them appropriately. Research indicates that homes where communication is honest, easy, and supportive are associated with lower levels of adolescent risk-taking behaviours such as early sexual activity and unintended teenage pregnancy. Studies also indicate that feeling ‘loved and accepted’ is a basic survival need; children who feel loved and accepted at home by both parents do not lean into toxic attention-seeking behaviour in romantic relationships.

Everyone experiences the messy, awkward, lonely teenage years, but not everyone survives those years without deeply embedded emotional scars. When children are emotionally, physically, mentally, and spiritually aligned with their values and beliefs, they do not seek outward validation; instead, they carry a strong sense of self-worth. This helps them avoid behaviours that are not in their best interest; therefore, the steps outlined above are crucial to raising teenagers and navigating their dating life.

Parents, you carry the key to making it easier for your child to make better choices. It is okay to feel scared and unsure. Yet be brave and educated about your child’s needs. Most importantly, do it in a manner that serves your child’s emotional, physical, and intellectual well-being.

 - The writer is a licensed psychologist

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