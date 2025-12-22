×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Navigating a year of spending with ease

Managing Your Money
 By Anjellah Owino | 9 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Navigating a year of spending with ease
 Navigating a year of spending with ease (Photo: iStock)

While money is spent daily, many of us only receive our earnings once a month. This creates a disconnect that can derail even the best intentions. Financial literacy expert Patrick Wameyo suggests that the key to bridging this gap is to put a financial plan on paper.

This short-term planning process not only manages your immediate needs but also provides the clarity required to secure your long-term ambitions.

Despite its importance, he observes that many people struggle with financial planning, for example, by setting too many objectives without measurable outcomes. A plan should lead you to a specific outcome.

“If your objectives compete for the same amount of money or are unclear, it is no longer a plan. A successful plan has smart, measurable objectives and a clear method to track progress,” he says. 

When tracking finances, Patrick recommends starting by measuring the amount of money spent and what it has achieved. He notes that many people forget to do the latter. 

To ensure that you stick to your plans, he advises putting up an emergency fund. Ideally, he recommends keeping at least six months of expenditure in an easily accessible instrument like a money market fund. This prevents you from using the money allocated to a goal towards emergencies; a buffer fund also stabilises you between seasons and payments.

“Most people don’t fail because they don’t plan. They fail because resources intended for specific goals are redirected to emergencies,” he says.

A challenge in financial planning is being able to spend, save, and invest and respecting the allocation to each. The ideal is to keep money out of reach, either in the bank or in a separate account, so you don’t spend it.

He says that since saving precedes investment, the challenge is between saving and spending. Setting realistic spending depends on circumstances and age. Someone living with parents can save up to 70 per cent of their income, while someone living independently may be able to save 30 per cent. Having a child changes your saving capacity. 

When it comes to tools, Patrick suggests something as simple as an Excel spreadsheet. However, he states that a budget is only a tool; the real work is the behaviour of reviewing it frequently and adjusting when necessary. If it doesn’t work, move the plan to another year when the money is available. He further says that good habits are driven by psychology, and motivation comes from seeing that your plan is working.  

“A budget can never be strict because the environment changes. You must be realistic,” he says.

Reviewing the plan monthly, reassessing long-term goals quarterly, and overhauling annually ensures it stays relevant.

He observes that in many African households, children are rarely shown how to plan financially, which can make self-motivation harder for adults.

He offers a tip for a less stressful financial year, saying, “Do what you need to generate the money, and do what you want to do with it. Stress is always a part of life, but clear planning minimises it.”

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Navigating a year of spending with ease
Navigating a year of spending with ease
Next article
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
Can a big paycheck really buy me career happiness?
.

Similar Articles

Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 22, 2025
Host a fabulous festive season without overspending
Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
By Brendah Makena Dec. 18, 2025
Enjoy the holidays without financial stress
Your guide to wise holiday spending
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 13, 2025
Your guide to wise holiday spending
.

Latest Articles

Navigating a year of spending with ease
Navigating a year of spending with ease
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
7h ago
Can I have a secret life and still have a successful marriage?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
11h ago
Easy recipe: Choc chip cookie casserole
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
Jan. 20, 2026
Downside of being the reliable employee
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
Jan. 20, 2026
.

Recommended Articles

>Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth
By Anjellah Owino Dec. 9, 2025
Ways you can use that bonus to build wealth
>Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
By Anjellah Owino Nov. 3, 2025
Nine bad money habits you should leave behind this year
>Talking to kids about financial privilege
By Esther Muchene Oct. 29, 2025
Talking to kids about financial privilege
>How to get back on track financially before the year ends
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 28, 2025
How to get back on track financially before the year ends

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved