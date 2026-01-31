Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge (Photo: Recraft)

In today’s fashion landscape, looking sharp isn’t just about owning a silk tie; it’s about carefully selecting accessories and understanding how to pair them to create breathtaking outfits.

The most common approach is pairing a tie with a tailored suit. This classic, polished look involves matching a slim or standard tie with a well-fitted trouser suit. Choosing a bold colour or printed tie helps make a statement. A tie can also be worn with a waistcoat.

Layering a waistcoat over a button-up shirt and tie adds a dandy-inspired twist, working well with trousers or a skirt for a distinguished look. For a feminine corporate style, a tie can be paired with a blazer and a pencil or A-line skirt to create a sophisticated finish.

A tie is also perfect for casual attire. For a smart-casual outfit, some people pair a tie with a crisp button-down shirt and straight-leg or wide-leg jeans. To create a more relaxed look, the tie is often left loosely knotted. Another option is pairing a tie with a mini skirt. Many fashion lovers combine a tie with a button-up shirt, a mini skirt and Mary Jane heels for a preppy, schoolgirl-inspired look.

For a bolder option, a pleated mini skirt and a cropped blazer work well. A tie can also be worn with a jumper. Layering is key for cooler weather, and wearing a tie under a V-neck jumper or cardigan allows just the knot to show, creating an elegant yet casual look.

There are many other creative and alternative ways to style a tie, depending on your creativity. It can be worn as a belt by looping it through the belt loops of trousers, or wrapped around the waist of a dress or an oversized shirt dress. Alternatively, instead of a traditional knot, a tie can be worn like a loose, flowy skinny scarf. Securing it with a brooch adds a touch of elegance and turns it into a stylish neck accent.

For a feminine, playful flair, one or two ties can be tied into a bow around the neck. For those who enjoy daring and inventive looks, a tie can even be worn as a top. Styling several ties together to create a statement piece requires creativity and confidence, making it perfect for outdoor events such as festivals, concerts and nights out with friends.