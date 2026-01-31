×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge

Fashion and Beauty
 By Molly Chebet | 4 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
 Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge (Photo: Recraft)

In today’s fashion landscape, looking sharp isn’t just about owning a silk tie; it’s about carefully selecting accessories and understanding how to pair them to create breathtaking outfits.

The most common approach is pairing a tie with a tailored suit. This classic, polished look involves matching a slim or standard tie with a well-fitted trouser suit. Choosing a bold colour or printed tie helps make a statement. A tie can also be worn with a waistcoat.

Layering a waistcoat over a button-up shirt and tie adds a dandy-inspired twist, working well with trousers or a skirt for a distinguished look. For a feminine corporate style, a tie can be paired with a blazer and a pencil or A-line skirt to create a sophisticated finish.

A tie is also perfect for casual attire. For a smart-casual outfit, some people pair a tie with a crisp button-down shirt and straight-leg or wide-leg jeans. To create a more relaxed look, the tie is often left loosely knotted. Another option is pairing a tie with a mini skirt. Many fashion lovers combine a tie with a button-up shirt, a mini skirt and Mary Jane heels for a preppy, schoolgirl-inspired look.

For a bolder option, a pleated mini skirt and a cropped blazer work well. A tie can also be worn with a jumper. Layering is key for cooler weather, and wearing a tie under a V-neck jumper or cardigan allows just the knot to show, creating an elegant yet casual look.

There are many other creative and alternative ways to style a tie, depending on your creativity. It can be worn as a belt by looping it through the belt loops of trousers, or wrapped around the waist of a dress or an oversized shirt dress. Alternatively, instead of a traditional knot, a tie can be worn like a loose, flowy skinny scarf. Securing it with a brooch adds a touch of elegance and turns it into a stylish neck accent.

For a feminine, playful flair, one or two ties can be tied into a bow around the neck. For those who enjoy daring and inventive looks, a tie can even be worn as a top. Styling several ties together to create a statement piece requires creativity and confidence, making it perfect for outdoor events such as festivals, concerts and nights out with friends.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
Next article
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
.

Similar Articles

How to wear shorts and still look polished
By Molly Chebet Jan. 27, 2026
How to wear shorts and still look polished
Get that natural glow you've always wanted
By Esther Muchene Jan. 22, 2026
Get that natural glow you've always wanted
How to style slogan sweatshirts for every occasion
By Molly Chebet Jan. 17, 2026
How to style slogan sweatshirts for every occasion
.

Latest Articles

Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Food
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
2h ago
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>From braids to wigs: The many faces of African hairstyles
By Jael Wakesho Jan. 16, 2026
From braids to wigs: The many faces of African hairstyles
>What every woman should carry in her handbag
By Tania Omusale Jan. 8, 2026
What every woman should carry in her handbag
>Outfit ideas for a night out with friends
By Brendah Makena Jan. 8, 2026
Outfit ideas for a night out with friends
>Your ultimate hair accessories for surviving a messy hair day
By Brendah Makena Jan. 7, 2026
Your ultimate hair accessories for surviving a messy hair day

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved