×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Choosing peace can be the most radical act of love

Wellness
 By Brendah Makena | 5 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Choosing peace can be the most radical act of love
 Choosing peace can be the most radical act of love (Photo: iStock)

Relationships are often shaped by pressure from family expectations and social norms, as well as the emotional weight carried from past experiences. Increasingly, women are realising that choosing themselves is not selfish or weak, but one of the bravest and healthiest decisions they can make.

Florence Wambui once believed that love meant waiting things out, making sacrifices and staying hopeful that patience would eventually lead to change. She remained in an unhappy relationship for years, convinced that loyalty and endurance were signs of commitment. Over time, however, the emotional toll became impossible to ignore.

“I was constantly explaining how I felt, forgiving the same mistakes over and over, and carrying the emotional weight of the relationship alone. It became draining,” Wambui says. “Love started to feel like work with no rest. I stopped speaking up just to keep the peace and avoided every difficult conversation.”

She admits she went above and beyond, believing things would eventually improve. “I did everything out of love and hope, thinking that patience, sacrifice and understanding would lead to change,” she says. “What felt like maturity and compromise slowly became overwhelming and exhausting.”

Choosing to be single was not an easy decision. “Being on your own can feel lonely at times,” she says, “but it gave me space for clarity, peace, healing and self-respect.” For Florence, choosing peace became a turning point — a way of protecting herself from emotional exhaustion and recognising that love should never cost her inner calm.

Priscillah Gacheri found herself in a similar position, staying in a relationship longer than she wanted to out of fear.

“I stayed because I was afraid of losing him, and I didn’t know how I would cope without him,” she says.

At first, the relationship felt secure and supportive. “When we met and moved in together, he was caring and attentive. I felt like his priority,” she recalls. But after the birth of their son, everything changed.

“After giving birth, things were never the same. He started cheating and behaving strangely. He would come home very late, and sometimes not at all,” she says.

The situation left her emotionally depleted. “I became exhausted because he would blame me for things I didn’t even understand,” she adds.

Eventually, Priscillah chose to leave to protect her peace. “I would rather be single than stay in a toxic relationship. Being single is far better than being in an abusive situation. Peace matters, and that’s why I decided to move out,” she says.

Although the experience deeply affected her, she believes choosing herself was necessary. “It’s hard for me to trust now because of what I went through. I really loved him, but the relationship changed me,” she reflects.

Psychologist Augustine Ntara says these experiences reflect what many women face across different stages of life.

“Peace is everything,” he says. “Many women leave relationships because of insecurity, pressure from others, or being influenced by the wrong advice. In other cases, emotional abuse, control or intimate partner violence pushes women to prioritise their safety and well-being over staying in unhealthy situations.”

He warns that remaining in emotionally draining relationships can have serious long-term effects. “Women may experience constant anxiety, low self-esteem and even depression. When a partner is unpredictable or abusive, the situation can become dangerous. Living in a toxic environment can gradually erode mental and emotional health,” he explains.

Ntara also stresses the importance of boundaries. “Once a woman understands her worth, she realises that her standards matter. Setting boundaries is essential because it reflects what she values and what she expects from a relationship.”

He concludes by noting that compromise should never come at the expense of well-being. “Healthy compromise is mutual and supportive. Settling happens when one person is constantly sacrificing their needs while the other makes little or no effort.”

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Next article
Choosing peace can be the most radical act of love
Choosing peace can be the most radical act of love
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
By Chef Ali Mandhry 3h ago
Easy recipe: Lemon bundt cake
When friendships change: Trust, loss and letting go
By Brendah Makena Jan. 29, 2026
When friendships change: Trust, loss and letting go
Realistic wellness routines that fit your busy life
By Joan Oyiela Jan. 28, 2026
Realistic wellness routines that fit your busy life
.

Latest Articles

Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Cocktail bar: Marzipan old-fashioned
Food
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Why waiting to get sick is a risk we can't afford
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
2h ago
Soft power: Styling ties with elegance and edge
Fashion And Beauty
By Molly Chebet
2h ago
Braided, twisted, protected, but is your hair really healthy?
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>How to make soft and delicious mandazi
By Brendah Makena Jan. 27, 2026
How to make soft and delicious mandazi
>Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Jan. 27, 2026
Easy recipe: Classic green bean casserole
>Bad mood? How to identify triggers for a better life
By Esther Muchene Jan. 27, 2026
Bad mood? How to identify triggers for a better life
>Breaking free from the likeable woman trap
By Esther Muchene Jan. 24, 2026
Breaking free from the likeable woman trap

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved