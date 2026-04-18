Is the 'office family' dying or just evolving under Gen Z?

The idea of office family can easily be used by superiors to blur the lines between work and overwork (Photo:Gemini)

The modern workplace is undergoing a quiet but undeniable shift. The once romanticised idea of the office as a ‘family’ is being challenged by a younger generation that sees things differently.

For most Gen Zs, work is no longer about belonging. It is about boundaries, fairness and function. But is this mindset eroding workplace culture, or simply reshaping it into something more honest and sustainable?

For decades, the “office family” idea promised support, identity and camaraderie beyond the paycheck, with colleagues becoming emotional anchors and loyalty measured through presence, sacrifice and availability. But beneath it were often blurred boundaries, long hours and unpaid emotional labour.

Raymond, a 27-year-old sub-editor and reporter, represents this shift with striking clarity. He acknowledges that the idea of an office family can feel genuine, especially for someone still trying to find their place in a competitive environment. But he is equally aware of how easily it can be misused by those in authority.

“The idea of an office family usually feels genuine, especially for someone trying to establish their place at work,” he says. “But it can easily be used by superiors to blur the lines between work and overwork. It is really upon you to know where to draw the boundaries.”

For Raymond, workplace connection is not the foundation of work. It is something that develops only after structure is respected. “Honestly, workplace connection would come second,” he explains.

“If the basics are right, fair pay, respect, structure, then connection will come naturally. Otherwise, we are just trauma bonding.” He laughs lightly, but his point is firm.

For 23-year-old PR professional Yvonne Mawia, the idea of an office family sits somewhere between comfort and caution. She admits that early in one’s career, the sense of belonging can feel reassuring, especially when navigating new environments and expectations. But she has learned not to rely on it emotionally. “I think it can be genuine at times, especially when you are new and trying to find your footing,” she says. “But at the end of the day, work is still work.”

What she prioritises instead is consistency and respect. “Pay me on time, respect my boundaries, communicate clearly. That is what builds trust for me,” she explains. “If we end up forming real connections after that, then it is organic. I do not think we are killing office families. We are just clear about what we want and we are not afraid to say it.”

From the employer’s side, 35-year-old Sam Muhindi has experienced the shift in real time while managing a multi-generational team. He reflects on how millennial workplaces often leaned heavily into the idea of “team as family”, a model that encouraged loyalty and emotional investment.

“With millennials, there was still that strong belief in building a team that felt like family,” he says. “It created loyalty, especially in demanding environments where you needed people to push through together.”

But Gen Z, he admits, has disrupted that framework entirely. “They do not respond to emotional language the same way,” he explains. “You cannot just say ‘we are a family’ and expect people to go above and beyond without question.” At first, he interpreted this as resistance or a lack of commitment, but over time, his perspective evolved.

“Now I see it differently,” Sam continues. “They are no less committed. They are just more structured. They want clarity, fairness and respect. And honestly, they are forcing employers to be better. You cannot rely on culture alone anymore. You have to back it with action.”

For Kitula, a 47-year-old editor shaped by years in high-pressure newsroom environments, the debate is more layered and less absolute.

He believes Gen Z is reacting strongly to the extremes of past workplace cultures rather than the entire system itself. “Gen Z is very quick to dismiss the idea of an office family,” he says, “but I think they are reacting to how it was misused.”

In his experience, the idea was not always manipulative. At its best, it created resilience in demanding environments. “Sometimes it was survival,” Kitula explains. “In newsrooms especially, deadlines do not care about your job description. You needed people who had your back beyond the formal structure.”

However, he is equally candid about where it went wrong. “The problem comes when ‘family’ becomes an excuse to overwork people or ignore their boundaries,” he says. “That is when it stops being culture and starts becoming pressure disguised as care. The idea itself is not bad. It was the application that became problematic.”

Psychologist Worship Ireri explains that while the ‘office family’ concept was emotionally powerful, it often blurred essential boundaries between professional responsibility and personal attachment.

“The idea of the workplace as a family was always appealing because it gave people a sense of belonging,” he says. “But it also created emotional obligations that went beyond contracts. People began to feel guilty for saying no, for leaving on time, or for prioritising their own lives.”

According to him, Gen Z is not rejecting connection but re-evaluating its terms. “This generation is asking very direct questions that previous generations were not always encouraged to ask,” he explains. “They are asking, ‘What exactly am I being paid for? What is my responsibility, and what is extra?’ That clarity is reshaping how workplaces function.”

He explains that Gen Z has grown up amid instability, burnout culture and economic pressure, making them less likely to tie their identity to work. Instead, they separate who they are from what they do as a form of protection.

He says that this is not detachment but self-awareness, with younger workers setting boundaries earlier to avoid emotional over-investment in transactional workplaces.

“So when Gen Z leaves at 5:01 pm, that is structure, not rebellion,” he says. “And refusing unpaid emotional labour is awareness.”

He concludes that healthy workplaces are built on clarity and accountability, not emotional dependency, with connection left to develop naturally.