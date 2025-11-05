The meaning behind the beard (Photo: iStock)

Each November, beards appear where clean chins once were. Faces that were once smooth begin to carry a new kind of presence. What seems like a simple change in grooming is part of a movement known as No Shave November. It invites people to let their hair grow freely throughout the month and to use that very visible transformation to talk about cancer, to honour those who have faced it, and to support the organisations working toward treatment and awareness.

The roots of No Shave November are personal. In 2009, the Hill family in the United States lost their father to colon cancer. They wanted a way to remember him that would also help others fighting the illness. Instead of choosing a large or complicated campaign, they focused on something ordinary and familiar. They encouraged people to stop shaving for one month, save the money that would have gone to razors, shaving cream, barbers, and grooming products, and donate those savings to cancer charities. A daily routine became a cause.

Hair carries symbolism. When someone undergoes chemotherapy, the loss of hair can be one of the most visible signs of illness. It speaks of the body’s vulnerability. By choosing to grow hair rather than remove it, participants show a quiet solidarity. The beard or the natural hair becomes a tribute. It says, you are not going through this alone.

The movement works because it is visible. It is almost impossible to grow a beard without someone noticing. A colleague may comment. A friend may laugh. A stranger may glance twice. Each moment is a chance to explain why the beard is growing. The conversation leads to something deeper. People talk about health. They talk about family. They talk about loss, but also about hope. The awareness comes not from posters or pamphlets, but from daily human interaction.

There is also a psychological layer. A study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology found that beards can influence how others see a person. Men with facial hair were often viewed as more mature, more confident, or more grounded. The presence of a beard can change how a person carries themselves. This shift becomes useful during the month of November. The beard draws attention, and the attention draws awareness to the reason behind the movement.

But No Shave November is not only for men. Women take part by encouraging discussions, supporting fundraising efforts, or choosing to stop grooming certain areas as a form of participation. Cancer does not belong to one gender. It affects mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, neighbours, partners, and friends. The movement works best when the community moves together.

Workplaces sometimes turn the month into a shared effort. Groups form team pages where colleagues update progress, share photographs of their growing beards, and dedicate the month to loved ones who have fought the illness. Social media also plays a role, with people documenting each stage of growth and sharing personal stories about why the cause matters to them. The month becomes more than a fundraiser. It becomes a space where grief, strength, and solidarity are spoken aloud instead of hidden.

At the heart of No Shave November is a reminder about health. Many cancers, including prostate and colon cancer, are more treatable when detected early. Yet many people hesitate to speak about symptoms or avoid medical check ups altogether. The movement encourages open conversation. It tells people, especially men, that it is not a weakness to seek help. It is strength.