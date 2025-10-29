×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling

Living
 By Eve Waruingi | 5 hours from now  | 4 Min read
Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
 Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling (Photo: Gemini)

In Kenya, social media isn’t just a place to share memes or morning selfies; it’s a battleground of wit, humour and sometimes, chaos.

From X (formerly Twitter) to TikTok, Kenyans have carved out a reputation as some of the funniest, fiercest, and most creative users online. The “KOT”, Kenyans on Twitter, are known and feared across the continent for their sharp comebacks and collective trolling.

Whether it’s defending the country against outsiders, roasting politicians, or poking fun at pop culture, Kenyans often turn the internet into a stage where satire thrives. But as much as this online humour brings people together and gives Kenya a distinct digital identity, it also raises a question: when does national pride turn into cruelty?

Behind the jokes and hashtags lies a phenomenon that’s as entertaining as it is unsettling: trolling.

The psychology of trolling

Trolling might look like harmless fun, but experts say there’s a method and a mindset behind it. At its heart, trolling feeds off two main things: anonymity and amusement.

“Anonymity on the internet lowers inhibitions,” says Ms Eve Waruingi, a psychologist who studies online behaviour. “It’s like hiding behind a mask. People feel they can say things they’d never say face-to-face because there’s no immediate consequence.”

Many trolls, both in Kenya and beyond, are driven by what the internet calls the “lols”, the thrill of getting a laugh or a reaction. Ms Waruingi explains: “Trolling is modern-day comedy. If someone gets angry or flustered, that’s entertainment to them. It’s not about the person, it’s about the reaction.”

Others troll for attention. In real life, they might feel invisible. But online, a single sarcastic post or viral clapback can make them famous, even if only for a few hours.

The impact on victims

For Kenyans, trolling isn’t always malicious. At its best, it’s a show of unity and creativity, a digital version of a matatu conversation, loud, witty, and full of banter. When Kenyans “go off” on someone or something, it’s often in the spirit of humour and national pride.

But not everyone finds it funny.

While the jokes fly and hashtags trend, real people bear the brunt of it. Victims often describe the experience as being caught in an uninvited comedy roast that quickly turns cruel.

Sarah, a 24-year-old influencer, learned this the hard way. “At first, I thought it was all fun. People were joking about me online, and I even laughed. But then it got personal, and they started insulting my looks and my family. It stopped being funny really fast.”

Ms Waruingi says trolling can cause deep emotional harm. “Trolling chips away at self-esteem. Over time, people start to believe the negativity. When attacks come from hundreds of strangers, it feels like the whole world is against you.”

And sometimes, trolling crosses into darker territory. “We’ve seen people receive threats or have personal details exposed. That’s when it stops being humour and becomes harassment,” she warns.

What starts as banter can easily turn toxic, leaving victims humiliated or even scared.

Yet, in true Kenyan fashion, many victims learn to fight back, often with the same humour that first attracted the trolls.

Alex, a tech journalist, says he’s learned not to take it personally. “If someone trolls me, I troll them back, but cleverly. They expect anger, not humour. Once you laugh with them, the joke loses its power.”

This kind of response can turn the tables. The troll, once in control, becomes the punchline. And for some, humour becomes a form of healing, a reminder that not every insult deserves a wound.

How trolling has evolved

Trolling has changed over the years, and Kenya has been right at the centre of its evolution. What began as quick retorts in comment sections has grown into a whole online culture. Memes, hashtags, parody accounts, they’ve all become tools of digital storytelling and social commentary.

In gaming and live-streaming, trolling takes on another form: playful teasing that sometimes blurs into bullying. “What’s funny in one online space might be offensive in another,” says Ms Waruingi. “It’s all about context and intention.”

For Kenyans, this line is often razor-thin. A trending hashtag can unite millions in laughter one minute and tear down an individual the next.

There’s no denying it: Kenyans have mastered the art of online banter. When global issues arise, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are often among the loudest voices, crafting viral jokes and fearless clapbacks that get the world’s attention. It’s part of what makes the Kenyan online community vibrant, a mix of humour, social awareness and quick wit.

But as Ms Waruingi points out, this sharpness comes with responsibility. “Humour is powerful, especially when it reflects intelligence and unity. But it can also turn destructive if it’s used to shame or silence others.”

What’s celebrated as boldness abroad can sometimes be cruelty at home. And as Kenya’s digital footprint grows, so too does the need to balance humour with humanity.

At the end of the day, trolling reflects something deeper: how we treat one another when we think no one is watching. The internet, for all its noise and chaos, can still be a space for empathy and connection.

“The internet has the potential to bring people together,” says Ms Waruingi. “If we bring empathy and understanding into our online interactions, we can make it a space that reflects our best, not our worst.”

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
Next article
Talking to kids about financial privilege
Talking to kids about financial privilege
.

Similar Articles

How to get back on track financially before the year ends
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 28, 2025
How to get back on track financially before the year ends
Your guide to understanding and managing burnout
By Esther Muchene Oct. 23, 2025
Your guide to understanding and managing burnout
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 22, 2025
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
.

Latest Articles

How to pick the perfect suit for your man
How to pick the perfect suit for your man
Fashion And Beauty
By Timo Muthuri
1h ago
4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
Keyboard warriors: Pride and pitfalls of online trolling
Living
By Eve Waruingi
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 22, 2025
Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership
>How to avoid financial scams in the digital age
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 21, 2025
How to avoid financial scams in the digital age
>Kenya's Mitchelle Otieno crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 in Malaysia
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 20, 2025
Kenya's Mitchelle Otieno crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 in Malaysia
>Ida Odinga: Pillar behind Raila's chequered legacy
By Mike Kihaki Oct. 18, 2025
Ida Odinga: Pillar behind Raila's chequered legacy
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved