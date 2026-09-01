Vindee disputes mother's financial neglect claims in heated online spat

Content creator Vindee hits back at claims by his mother that he has failed to support her financially(Photo; Vindee/Instagram

Content creator Vindee has hit back at claims by his mother that he has failed to support her financially, after an emotional video by the woman sparked a family dispute online.

In the video, Vindee’s mother appears to respond to a question about whether her son supports her financially.

She says she expected him to help with expenses, particularly after a family member identified as Lorin reportedly became seriously ill.

“Lorin akagonjeka sana sindio, nilijua Vindee anarespond usaidizi kwa Lorin. Lakini tangu akue best streamer East Africa hajani salimia, anijui,” she says.

She says she reached out to Vindee and expected financial assistance during the difficult period, but claims she did not receive the response she expected.

Vindee has disputed her account, saying he regularly sends his mother money and has supported her financially.

While responding to the claims, he shared a message involving his mother and appeared to question what she had said.

“Mbona unadanganya watu online. Sikusaidiangi?…” his text read.

Vindee also questioned the decision to discuss the family matter publicly, suggesting that his mother’s comments were being used in a wider dispute involving him.

His sister has also spoken about the issue, offering an account that differs from their mother’s.

In an emotional video, she says their mother left the family when they were young and claims she took responsibility for ensuring Vindee went to school.

“Mum, uliacha ‘uncle’ akiwa miaka ngapi? Kama hata hajafika Class Five ama Class Six,” she says, referring to Vindee as “uncle”.

She then appealed to their mother to stop discussing the family matter online.

“Acha tabia mbaya ma, haitafanya utumiwe pesa,” she says while crying.

The sister also makes claims about the family’s circumstances after their mother left, saying their father later married another woman and built their mother a house after she declined to return to the family. These claims have not been independently verified.

Vindee’s longtime friend has also spoken in his defence, saying the content creator has continued to support his parents.

“Vindee is a straightforward person, and when it comes to family support, there is no day he will neglect his father or mother,” the friend told Nairobi Gossip Club.

Meanwhile, Kenyan amateur boxer and content creator Mbavu used the discussion to encourage people to support their mothers.

The different accounts have prompted discussion online about family responsibilities, financial expectations and the complexities that can arise between parents and their adult children.

The circumstances surrounding the family’s dispute remain based on accounts from the individuals involved.

This version keeps the story publishable without adopting either side’s allegations as established fact.