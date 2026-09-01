Ready to travel solo? Everything you need to know

The secret to a successful solo trip is surprisingly simple: prepare thoroughly (Photo: Gemini)

Travelling solo for the very first time can feel both terrifying and thrilling! But with the right groundwork beneath you, solo travel quickly shifts from an intimidating leap into one of the most liberating, transformative experiences of your life.

The secret to a successful solo trip is surprisingly simple: prepare thoroughly, protect your peace and safety, and leave plenty of room for spontaneous joy. If it’s your first time out, pick a destination that feels inherently safe, accessible, and welcoming to solo wanderers.

Before booking, dig beneath the surface: look at official government travel advisories, read recent reviews from fellow solo travellers and choose a destination known for reliable public transport, low language barriers, and a strong tourist support network.

Book your flight first to lock in your travel dates and create a concrete timeline. Right after; depending on the country you are in, it is wise to secure comprehensive travel insurance immediately. This acts as your safety net, covering you if flight plans suddenly change, luggage goes missing, or medical emergencies happen far from home.

Next, reserve your first night or two of accommodation in a well-reviewed, centrally located area. This gives you a safe landing pad to shake off jet lag without scrambling in an unfamiliar place. Stick to trusted booking sites, and always filter for places with high overall ratings and a substantial number of recent reviews.

Once booked, send your hotel address, contact details, and estimated check-in time to a trusted friend or family member back home so someone always knows where you lay your head.

Notably, you do not need to plan every minute of your trip down to the second; over-scheduling is the quickest way to burn out. For each city, choose just one to three non-negotiable “must-do” experiences, then leave generous gaps in your calendar for much-needed rest or spontaneous local finds.

A great benchmark to follow is the 60/40 plan: schedule about 60 per cent of your waking hours with planned activities and keep 40 per cent completely open. This healthy balance helps you avoid sightseeing fatigue while still ensuring you cover the absolute highlights.

Before you ever board your flight, map out the logistics of your arrival: figure out exactly how to get from the airport to your lodging. Download offline maps like Google Maps for the entire city, and save your hotel's address written in the local language as a screenshot on your phone; an invaluable tool if you need to show a local driver in a totally different linguistic environment.

Safety while traveling alone is mostly about cultivating smart, automatic habits. Share your full itinerary; including transport legs and stay details with someone you trust back home, and set up a light check-in schedule (like a quick daily text).

Keep high-value electronics and jewellery out of sight, avoid walking down streets with your head buried in your phone screen, and above all, trust your gut. If a situation, person, or location feels wrong, leave immediately without worrying about being polite or explaining yourself.

Stick to reliable transport options like official ride-hailing apps or well-marked public transit and strictly avoid unmarked or unregistered taxis. When withdrawing cash at ATMs, choose machines located inside bank branches during daylight hours to significantly reduce the risk of card skimming or theft.

Keep digital copies of your passport, visa and important emergency documents saved on your phone, and email them to yourself as a secure backup, just in case physical copies are ever lost or stolen.

If you want to socialise without the pressure, join guided group day-tours, sign up for local cooking classes, or stay in hostels known for good social vibes and communal spaces.

Most importantly, protect your financial peace of mind by setting a realistic budget that comfortably covers flights, lodging, daily meals, and activities; plus, a separate emergency buffer of at least 15 per cent to handle unexpected expenses.

Remember to pack light so you can move around effortlessly, dress respectfully in accordance with local cultural customs and do not forget: you are completely in charge of your own journey.