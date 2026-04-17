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Cocktail bar: The Beach

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Beach
 It remains a classic choice for those who enjoy easy-to-drink tropical cocktails (Photo: Gemini)

The Sex on the Beach cocktail first appeared in the late 1980s. Most people believe it was invented in 1987 by bartender Ted Pizio at Confetti's Bar in Florida. At the time, there was a contest to sell the most peach schnapps during the busy Spring Break season. Pizio created the drink to win the competition, naming it after “sex” and “the beach” because he believed those were the two main reasons tourists visited Florida.

The original recipe was a simple mix of peach schnapps, vodka, orange juice and a sweet red syrup called grenadine. Over time, many bartenders began using cranberry juice instead of grenadine. While the 1987 story is the most widely known, some records show similar recipes existed as early as 1982, though they did not yet have the famous name.

Because of its sweet, fruity taste and bold name, the drink became highly popular during the 1980s and 1990s. It remains a classic choice for those who enjoy easy-to-drink tropical cocktails. Its success shows how a clever name and a marketing challenge can turn a simple mixture into a worldwide favourite.

INGREDIENTS

Ice cubes

Vodka(50ml)

Peach schnapps(25ml)

Oranges (2) -juiced

2 Orange slices - to garnish

Cranberry juice(50ml)

Glacé cherries to garnish (optional)

HOW TO MAKE IT

Step 1

Place ice cubes into two tall cocktail glasses. Pour the vodka, peach schnapps and fruit juices into a large pitcher and stir gently.

Step 2

Divide the mixture from the pitcher evenly between the two glasses and stir gently. For garnishing, you may use cocktail cherries and orange slices, though not compulsory, but it is recommended to make your cocktail more visually appealing.

Remember to drink responsibly and enjoy. This refreshing cocktail is perfect for brunch or a night out with loved ones. This recipe is by Miriam Nice from BBC Good Food.

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