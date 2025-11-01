×
Easy recipe: Spicy paprika saucy shrimps

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 7 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Spicy paprika saucy shrimps
 Spicy paprika saucy shrimps (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

To boil the shrimp:

2kg of large shrimps, deveined and cleaned, with the heads on

1.5kg of peeled and boiled potatoes

2 large onions, sliced

2 teaspoons of curry powder

2 teaspoons of paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 salted curry cubes

10 halved limes

2 garlic cloves, halved

2 litres of water for boiling

For the sauce:

250g butter

1 onion, sliced

4 tablespoons of garlic and ginger paste diluted in 1/2 cup of water

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons of hot chilli sauce

3–4 chicken bouillon cubes

Juice of 3 limes

1 tablespoon of vinegar

3 cups of shrimp stock from boiling

What to do:

In a large pot, bring water to the boil and add the sliced onions, curry powder, paprika, black pepper, curry cubes and 7–8 halved limes with the skin on. Stir well and bring to the boil. Get your prawns and make sure they are well cleaned; always rinse them under running water.

Add the prawns to the boiling stock one by one and cook for about 6–8 minutes. The prawns will turn orange once cooked. Remove them from the stock and set them aside, reserving the stock for the sauce.

To make the sauce, heat a deep pan over a medium heat and add the butter. Once melted, add the onion slices and the diluted ginger paste. Mix well, then add the curry cubes, hot chilli sauce, paprika, vinegar and the juice of three limes. Cook until the oils separate from the sauce.

Add three cups of the reserved shrimp stock, skim the cooked onions and halved limes from the stock and add them to the sauce. Bring to the boil and cook for a further ten minutes until reduced. Pour the sauce into a large bowl and add the boiled potatoes and shrimp. Serve with extra potatoes and shrimp on the side. Enjoy!

