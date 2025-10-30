×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 3 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
 Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken (Photo: iStock)

Forget basic fried chicken. Get ready to elevate your dinner game with this incredibly flavourful, spiced Sri Lankan fried chicken recipe!

What you will need:

1 capon/ chicken, cut into 8 pieces

1/2 cup white vinegar 

2 to 3 tablespoons ginger/garlic paste

1 teaspoon tandoori chicken masala

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

3/4 cup all-purpose flour 

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Lemon juice

Oil for frying

What to do:

Clean the chicken well with 1/2 cup of vinegar and rinse with water to remove any smell from the chicken. Next, sprinkle the salt, tandoori masala, black pepper and garlic ginger mince into the chicken and mix well.  Add the chilli powder and lemon juice, and let it stay in the marinade for about an hour or so. Once marinated, add in the flour and mix well.

In a frying pan, add the oil and heat the oil. Once the oil is hot, put in the chicken and fry until brown. Remove from the heat and place the chicken on a plate with a paper towel on top to soak up any excess oil. Serve the chicken with any of your favourite accompaniments. 

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
Next article
Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: The Hugo
By Molly Chebet Oct. 24, 2025
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
By Molly Chebet Oct. 23, 2025
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 21, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
1h ago
Talking to children about loss and legacy
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
1h ago
How to pick the perfect suit for your man
Fashion And Beauty
By Timo Muthuri
22h ago
4C hair isn't hard, it's just being handled wrong
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
Oct. 29, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
>Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 11, 2025
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
>Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
By Molly Chebet Oct. 10, 2025
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
>Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved