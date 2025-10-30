Easy recipe: Sri Lankan fried chicken (Photo: iStock)

Forget basic fried chicken. Get ready to elevate your dinner game with this incredibly flavourful, spiced Sri Lankan fried chicken recipe!

What you will need:

1 capon/ chicken, cut into 8 pieces

1/2 cup white vinegar

2 to 3 tablespoons ginger/garlic paste

1 teaspoon tandoori chicken masala

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Lemon juice

Oil for frying

What to do:

Clean the chicken well with 1/2 cup of vinegar and rinse with water to remove any smell from the chicken. Next, sprinkle the salt, tandoori masala, black pepper and garlic ginger mince into the chicken and mix well. Add the chilli powder and lemon juice, and let it stay in the marinade for about an hour or so. Once marinated, add in the flour and mix well.

In a frying pan, add the oil and heat the oil. Once the oil is hot, put in the chicken and fry until brown. Remove from the heat and place the chicken on a plate with a paper towel on top to soak up any excess oil. Serve the chicken with any of your favourite accompaniments.