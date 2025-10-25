×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: The Hugo

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 11 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
 Cocktail bar: The Hugo (Photo: iStock)

Also referred to as the ‘Hugo Spritz’, the delicious Hugo Cocktail originated from Northern Italy in the early 2000s. It was invented in 2005 by bartender Roland Gruber at the San Zeno Bar in Naturns, a town in the Alpine region of South Tyrol.

Gruber created the Hugo as a refreshing, less bitter alternative to the popular Aperol Spritz. The original recipe featured lemon balm syrup, though it was soon replaced by the more common elderflower syrup or liqueur. The light, floral cocktail quickly became a favourite and spread rapidly across German-speaking Europe, including Austria and Germany.

INGREDIENTS

Gin(20ml)

Small handfuls of Mint Leaves.

1 Mint Sprig to garnish.

Elderflower cordial(20ml)

Ice cubes.

Soda water(25ml)

Prosecco(120ml)

1 lime wedge - to garnish

HOW TO MAKE IT

STEP 1.

Start by gently crumpling the mint in one’s hands to slightly soften it. Then place it at the bottom of a large wine glass. Now, pour over the elderflower cordial and gin into the glass and let it infuse for about one or two minutes.

STEP 2.

Add the ice cubes into the glass and pour over the soda water and prosecco. Once done, stir the mixture gently to combine. One can garnish using the lime wedge and mint sprig even before serving. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is recommended. This is to make the cocktail enticing and attractive to drink.

This refreshing cocktail is by Georgina Kiely from BBC Good Food. The Hugo Cocktail is a floral, herbal and perfect choice for events, brunch and even relaxing evenings with family.

Do not drink if you are under the recommended age and if you are not, enjoy!!!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
Next article
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
Cocktail bar: Jungle bird
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 21, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili potato curry
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 11, 2025
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
.

Latest Articles

Cocktail bar: The Hugo
Cocktail bar: The Hugo
Food
By Molly Chebet
9h ago
When fertility treatments fail: Coping, healing and facing the next chapter
Health
By Dr Alfred Murage
9h ago
Stuck in a rut? It's time to start moving
Wellness
By Bishop David Muriithi
9h ago
Your guide to understanding and managing burnout
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
Oct. 23, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
By Molly Chebet Oct. 10, 2025
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
>Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
>Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 7, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
>Cocktail bar: Endless melody
By Molly Chebet Oct. 3, 2025
Cocktail bar: Endless melody
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved