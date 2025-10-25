Cocktail bar: The Hugo (Photo: iStock)

Also referred to as the ‘Hugo Spritz’, the delicious Hugo Cocktail originated from Northern Italy in the early 2000s. It was invented in 2005 by bartender Roland Gruber at the San Zeno Bar in Naturns, a town in the Alpine region of South Tyrol.

Gruber created the Hugo as a refreshing, less bitter alternative to the popular Aperol Spritz. The original recipe featured lemon balm syrup, though it was soon replaced by the more common elderflower syrup or liqueur. The light, floral cocktail quickly became a favourite and spread rapidly across German-speaking Europe, including Austria and Germany.

INGREDIENTS

Gin(20ml)

Small handfuls of Mint Leaves.

1 Mint Sprig to garnish.

Elderflower cordial(20ml)

Ice cubes.

Soda water(25ml)

Prosecco(120ml)

1 lime wedge - to garnish

HOW TO MAKE IT

STEP 1.

Start by gently crumpling the mint in one’s hands to slightly soften it. Then place it at the bottom of a large wine glass. Now, pour over the elderflower cordial and gin into the glass and let it infuse for about one or two minutes.

STEP 2.

Add the ice cubes into the glass and pour over the soda water and prosecco. Once done, stir the mixture gently to combine. One can garnish using the lime wedge and mint sprig even before serving. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it is recommended. This is to make the cocktail enticing and attractive to drink.

This refreshing cocktail is by Georgina Kiely from BBC Good Food. The Hugo Cocktail is a floral, herbal and perfect choice for events, brunch and even relaxing evenings with family.

Do not drink if you are under the recommended age and if you are not, enjoy!!!