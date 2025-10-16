×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 4 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
 Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti (Photo: Recraft)

Served over a bed of warm spaghetti and garnished with sweet corn, this dish is a surprisingly easy way to put a vibrant, plant-based twist on your weeknight pasta rotation.

Ingredients:

250g split chickpeas (Chana Dal)

300ml thick coconut milk

Salt to taste

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, cubed

3 whole green chillies

Chopped fresh coriander

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 packet spaghetti pasta, boiled

Sweet corn for garnish

What to do:

Boil the Dal with water and salt until soft.

Once the lentils are cooked, add the onions, green chilli, curry powder, coriander, tomato, salt and continue cooking until there is no or little water left and the mixture is thick. Now, go in with the thick coconut milk with one cup of water and continue cooking until everything is well-cooked.

Serve with the boiled spaghetti and garnish with sweet corn. Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Next article
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
By Molly Chebet Oct. 10, 2025
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 7, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
.

Latest Articles

Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
2h ago
How to prepare your toddler for a new sibling
Parenting
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
2h ago
Supporting a loved one facing terminal illness
Wellness
By Eve Waruingi
2h ago
How couples can handle mismatched desires
Relationships
By Anjellah Owino
Oct. 15, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Endless melody
By Molly Chebet Oct. 3, 2025
Cocktail bar: Endless melody
>Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry
>Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
>Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
By Molly Chebet Sep. 26, 2025
Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved