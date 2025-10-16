Easy recipe: Chana dal spaghetti (Photo: Recraft)

Served over a bed of warm spaghetti and garnished with sweet corn, this dish is a surprisingly easy way to put a vibrant, plant-based twist on your weeknight pasta rotation.

Ingredients:

250g split chickpeas (Chana Dal)

300ml thick coconut milk

Salt to taste

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, cubed

3 whole green chillies

Chopped fresh coriander

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 packet spaghetti pasta, boiled

Sweet corn for garnish

What to do:

Boil the Dal with water and salt until soft.

Once the lentils are cooked, add the onions, green chilli, curry powder, coriander, tomato, salt and continue cooking until there is no or little water left and the mixture is thick. Now, go in with the thick coconut milk with one cup of water and continue cooking until everything is well-cooked.

Serve with the boiled spaghetti and garnish with sweet corn. Enjoy!