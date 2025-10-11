×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 5 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
 Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes (Photo: Chef Ali)
What you will need:

1 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour.

1 cup of milk

1/4 cup of sugar

pinch of salt

2 heaped teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 cup of melted butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

3 whole eggs

Butter

What to do:

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a hand whisk until fluffy. Add the milk and continue to whip until the mixture is combined. Add the flour and mix well. Continue whisking gradually until the mixture is fluffy and thick. Add the sugar, butter, a pinch of salt and the vanilla essence, and continue mixing. Now add the baking powder and mix well until combined. Set aside.

Place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add a teaspoon of butter, then use a ladle to pour the pancake mixture into the pan. Make one pancake at a time, flipping it after one minute, and continue until all the mixture has been used up. The pancakes will be thick and fluffy. Top with watermelon cubes and raisins, then drizzle with maple syrup. Serve and enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Next article
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
Cocktail bar: Banana Daquiri
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 8, 2025
Easy recipe: Tuna masala with garlic bread
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Oct. 7, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef and potato dry fry
Cocktail bar: Endless melody
By Molly Chebet Oct. 3, 2025
Cocktail bar: Endless melody
.

Latest Articles

Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Less is more: A beginner's guide to skin fasting
Fashion And Beauty
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
3h ago
How often should you go for medical checkups?
Health
By Esther Muchene
4h ago
Just Charlene: The President's daughter charting own path
Living
By Ronald Kipruto
23h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Spiced karanga dry fry
>Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Golden chicken roast
>Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
By Molly Chebet Sep. 26, 2025
Cocktail bar: Pink gin iced tea
>Easy recipe: Vegetable masala
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Vegetable masala
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved