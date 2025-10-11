Easy recipe: Maple syrup pancakes (Photo: Chef Ali)

What you will need:

1 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour.

1 cup of milk

1/4 cup of sugar

pinch of salt

2 heaped teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 cup of melted butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

3 whole eggs

Butter

What to do:

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a hand whisk until fluffy. Add the milk and continue to whip until the mixture is combined. Add the flour and mix well. Continue whisking gradually until the mixture is fluffy and thick. Add the sugar, butter, a pinch of salt and the vanilla essence, and continue mixing. Now add the baking powder and mix well until combined. Set aside.

Place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add a teaspoon of butter, then use a ladle to pour the pancake mixture into the pan. Make one pancake at a time, flipping it after one minute, and continue until all the mixture has been used up. The pancakes will be thick and fluffy. Top with watermelon cubes and raisins, then drizzle with maple syrup. Serve and enjoy!