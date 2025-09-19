Cocktail bar: Smooth operator (Photo: iStock)

This delicious cocktail was created by a Kenyan mixologist in honour of American Saxophonist and composer Kenny G. He is currently set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 27. Kenny G’s music and the Smooth Operator cocktail are alike because they both focus on being smooth and easy to enjoy.

Just as the drink mixes ingredients like gin, elderflower liqueur, and peach puree to create a sweet and botanical flavour, Kenny G’s music blends jazz, pop, and R&B into a gentle, calm sound. Neither is meant to be challenging. Instead, they both aim for a pleasant and comforting experience that is easy to like. This makes them great for a relaxing mood, not for deep concentration.

This common quality makes them a perfect match. The Smooth Operator drink is like Kenny G’s saxophone; both are made to be effortlessly pleasing. You don’t pick the Smooth Operator for a bold or new flavour, just as you don’t listen to Kenny G for wild or weird jazz. They are both made to create a feeling of peace and calm, making them ideal for a quiet night or a relaxed get-together.

INGREDIENTS:

Tanqueray Ten Gin (30ml)

Homemade peach purée (25ml)

Elderflower liqueur (15ml)

Fresh lemon juice (30ml)

Chilled Sparkling wine.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Start by pouring Tanqueray Ten Gin, peach purée, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lemon juice into a shaker with ice cubes. Then shake well until the mixture is chilled. This takes ten to fifteen seconds. Now, strain finely into a chilled coupe or flute glass. Top up your cocktail with Sparkling wine and garnish. You can garnish with a peach slice or edible flower. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it makes the cocktail more attractive.

The Smooth Operator is a delicious low alcohol cocktail that pairs beautifully with sunset views and jazz music.

This enticing cocktail is by Wangari Mwangi.

Enjoy!