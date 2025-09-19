×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Cocktail bar: Smooth operator

Food
 By Molly Chebet | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Cocktail bar: Smooth operator
 Cocktail bar: Smooth operator (Photo: iStock)

This delicious cocktail was created by a Kenyan mixologist in honour of American Saxophonist and composer Kenny G. He is currently set to perform in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 27. Kenny G’s music and the Smooth Operator cocktail are alike because they both focus on being smooth and easy to enjoy.

Just as the drink mixes ingredients like gin, elderflower liqueur, and peach puree to create a sweet and botanical flavour, Kenny G’s music blends jazz, pop, and R&B into a gentle, calm sound. Neither is meant to be challenging. Instead, they both aim for a pleasant and comforting experience that is easy to like. This makes them great for a relaxing mood, not for deep concentration.

This common quality makes them a perfect match. The Smooth Operator drink is like Kenny G’s saxophone; both are made to be effortlessly pleasing. You don’t pick the Smooth Operator for a bold or new flavour, just as you don’t listen to Kenny G for wild or weird jazz. They are both made to create a feeling of peace and calm, making them ideal for a quiet night or a relaxed get-together.

INGREDIENTS:

Tanqueray Ten Gin (30ml)

Homemade peach purée (25ml)

Elderflower liqueur (15ml)

Fresh lemon juice (30ml)

Chilled Sparkling wine.

HOW TO MAKE IT:

Start by pouring Tanqueray Ten Gin, peach purée, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lemon juice into a shaker with ice cubes. Then shake well until the mixture is chilled. This takes ten to fifteen seconds. Now, strain finely into a chilled coupe or flute glass. Top up your cocktail with Sparkling wine and garnish. You can garnish with a peach slice or edible flower. Garnishing is not mandatory, but it makes the cocktail more attractive.

The Smooth Operator is a delicious low alcohol cocktail that pairs beautifully with sunset views and jazz music.

This enticing cocktail is by Wangari Mwangi.

Enjoy!

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Cocktail bar: Smooth operator
Cocktail bar: Smooth operator
Next article
Easy recipe: Gajjar chicken with corn
Easy recipe: Gajjar chicken with corn
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 13, 2025
Easy recipe: Cheesy lasagne casserole
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 9, 2025
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut chicken curry
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 6, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili coconut chicken curry
.

Latest Articles

Quincy Icon: From IT student to turning songs into viral moves
Quincy Icon: From IT student to turning songs into viral moves
Living
By Ronald Kipruto
1h ago
Cocktail bar: Smooth operator
Food
By Molly Chebet
1h ago
Why more men are dying single and childless
Wellness
By Kenyatta Otieno
2h ago
Ten types of tailors Kenyans know too well
Living
By Silas Nyamweya
2h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Classic champagne
By Molly Chebet Sep. 5, 2025
Cocktail bar: Classic champagne
>Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
By Chef Ali Mandhry Sep. 2, 2025
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
>Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
>Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved