Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes

A heavenly, velvety, moist cupcake with a hint of sweetened coconut flakes.
What you will need:
500g sugar
350g butter
6 eggs
500g flour
100g cocoa
4 teaspoons of baking powder
- How breastfeeding strengthens and transforms families
- Belly fat: The hidden health risk at your waistline
- Easy recipe: Oats with chia seeds
- Easy recipe: Eggplant and potato bake
Keep Reading
1 1/2 glasses of milk
2 tsp vanilla essence
Chocolate frosting:
1kg of melted dark chocolate
250 ml whipped cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
200g sweetened coconut flakes
What to do:
Beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy, then add the eggs one by one, followed by the vanilla essence. Beat until the mixture is soft.
In a separate bowl, sift the flour, cocoa and baking powder, then gradually add the flour mixture to the butter, a little at a time, while mixing.
Finish with the milk to soften the mixture, then bake in a greased and lined cupcake tray for 45 minutes to 1 hour at 180°C. This makes about 36 cupcakes.
For the ganache, melt the chocolate until smooth. Mix it with the whipped cream until combined, then add the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Refrigerate the mixture until it has slightly hardened, then whip until it is fluffy.
Once the cupcakes have cooled, pipe the ganache onto each one and garnish with sweetened coconut flakes. Enjoy with a cup of milk or tea!