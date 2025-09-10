×
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 13 hours from now  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes
 Easy recipe: Choco cocoa cupcakes (Photo: iStock)

A heavenly, velvety, moist cupcake with a hint of sweetened coconut flakes.

What you will need:

500g sugar

350g butter

6 eggs

500g flour

100g cocoa

4 teaspoons of baking powder

1 1/2 glasses of milk

2 tsp vanilla essence

Chocolate frosting:

1kg of melted dark chocolate

250 ml whipped cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

200g sweetened coconut flakes

What to do:

Beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy, then add the eggs one by one, followed by the vanilla essence. Beat until the mixture is soft.

In a separate bowl, sift the flour, cocoa and baking powder, then gradually add the flour mixture to the butter, a little at a time, while mixing.

Finish with the milk to soften the mixture, then bake in a greased and lined cupcake tray for 45 minutes to 1 hour at 180°C. This makes about 36 cupcakes.

For the ganache, melt the chocolate until smooth. Mix it with the whipped cream until combined, then add the vanilla and a pinch of salt. Refrigerate the mixture until it has slightly hardened, then whip until it is fluffy.

Once the cupcakes have cooled, pipe the ganache onto each one and garnish with sweetened coconut flakes. Enjoy with a cup of milk or tea!

