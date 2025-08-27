×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza

Food
 By Chef Ali Mandhry | 1 week ago  | 1 Min read
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
 Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza (Photo: iStock)
What you will need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons margarine

1 glass of warm milk

What to do:

Put all the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then add in the margarine and mix well. Go in with the milk and knead until the dough is soft. Cover with clean film and let it double in size, punch it back and make about 4 equal rolls. Cover the rolls with a kitchen towel and let them rise until doubled in size. Now roll them into flat rounds.

For the toppings

1kg grated mozzarella cheese

1kg cooked chicken chunks

500ml tomato concasse (blended tomatoes cooked in tomato paste and salt to taste)

1 red capsicum, sliced

1 green capsicum, sliced

1 onion, sliced

Apply the tomato concasse over the pizza dough, go in with the chicken chunks, sprinkle the capsicum and onions and finish off with mozzarella cheese.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Next article
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
.

Similar Articles

Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 23, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef and fried onion rice
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
By Molly Chebet Aug. 22, 2025
Cocktail bar: Chamomile cordial
>Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 20, 2025
Easy recipe: Beef dry fry with veggies
>Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 16, 2025
Easy recipe: Spicy BBQ chicken with salad
>Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
By Molly Chebet Aug. 15, 2025
Cocktail bar: Shirley Temple mocktail
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved