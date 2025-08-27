Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza (Photo: iStock)

What you will need:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons yeast

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons margarine

1 glass of warm milk

What to do:

Put all the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then add in the margarine and mix well. Go in with the milk and knead until the dough is soft. Cover with clean film and let it double in size, punch it back and make about 4 equal rolls. Cover the rolls with a kitchen towel and let them rise until doubled in size. Now roll them into flat rounds.

For the toppings

1kg grated mozzarella cheese

1kg cooked chicken chunks

500ml tomato concasse (blended tomatoes cooked in tomato paste and salt to taste)

1 red capsicum, sliced

1 green capsicum, sliced

1 onion, sliced

Apply the tomato concasse over the pizza dough, go in with the chicken chunks, sprinkle the capsicum and onions and finish off with mozzarella cheese.