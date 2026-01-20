Learn to speak up without being pushy (Photo: iStock)

In the corporate setting, silence is often mistaken for agreement or, worse, a lack of insight. Fear of appearing ‘pushy’ can keep even the best ideas in your notebook.

To add real value, you must learn to speak up effectively and ensure your message delivers results.

Use data

As a modern professional, understand that speaking up is not about volume or dominance; it is about delivering value with intention.

Doing so requires strategy and tact to ensure your voice is heard, respected and acted upon, without appearing forceful.

The simplest way to remove ‘pushiness’ from an opinion is to anchor it in objectivity. Many people lead with feelings or personal preferences, inviting subjective counter-arguments. Instead, lead with data. Present a verifiable fact, explain its impact on the company, then offer your perspective.

Do not be overly assertive

When you enter a boardroom with high-ranking stakeholders, avoid confrontation, even if you are right, as it will only trigger defensive responses. One of the most effective ways to speak up without being perceived as aggressive is to use the Socratic method of questioning.

To put this into practice, frame your disagreement as a clarifying question. This forces everyone to re-evaluate their position without you having to explicitly tell them they are wrong.

Bounce off ideas

In the same breath, speaking up does not always mean being the one with the ‘new’ ideas. At times, you may need to take a back seat and validate or expand upon another person’s point, especially if they are being overlooked. Acknowledge your colleague’s point and, if necessary, add a well-thought-out layer to it.

This positions you as a listener who takes the time to synthesise information, a trait highly valued by executive leadership.

Move strategically

One of the best-kept secrets of corporate veterans is that they start the conversation well in advance. If you have a controversial or bold idea, do not debut it in a room full of 20 people. Instead, identify the key decision-makers and have brief, one-to-one alignment discussions before the formal meeting.