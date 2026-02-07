Why maroon is the new neutral you need in your closet (Photo: Gemini)

If you're wearing maroon this year, focus on pairing it with plain colours such as white or black. Alternatively, you can mix it with other deep shades to emphasise its boldness and richness.

For a relaxed everyday look, pair a maroon jumper with your favourite blue or black jeans and boots. It's a comfortable option that always works. If you're heading to the office, try pairing maroon wide-leg trousers with a white or cream shirt. Another polished and professional option is a maroon dress layered with a blazer.

Pair a white chiffon blouse with a long maroon leather skirt for a refined outfit. Complete the look with heels and a maroon leather clutch for an outfit that can be worn in both casual and office settings.

In chilly weather, you can look elegant in a maroon trench coat over a maroon turtleneck, styled with a grey tennis skirt and maroon boots. Add a small maroon bag and consider wearing black fishnet tights for an added touch of flair.

Spice up your outfit when going out with friends by pairing a long maroon leather skirt with a crop top or a crisp white shirt. Add a maroon tie and a white fur bag for an eye-catching finishing touch. If you love the colour, try blending different shades of maroon with deep reds or browns for a classy, expensive look. For a modern twist, try pairing maroon with olive green, soft sage or navy blue.

To create a chic outfit, pair a maroon turtleneck with matching shorts or a romper. Style it with thigh-high maroon boots and a trench coat to achieve a monochromatic look. Keep it casual by tucking a burgundy T-shirt into maroon corduroy trousers and layering with a black leather jacket and matching accessories.

To make a statement, wear an oversized maroon blazer as a dress, cinched at the waist and layered with a cream trench coat. Complete the outfit with maroon thigh-high boots.

To make a bold impression, choose a shiny burgundy satin skirt and pair it with a simple black top and ankle boots. Complete any maroon outfit with gold jewellery and neutral accessories for a balanced and stylish look all year round.