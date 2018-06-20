ALSO READ: Five foods every pregnant woman should eat

Don’t you just wish you could sleep in during this chilly weather? If only things were that simple.

Unfortunately we have to get up and head out in search of bacon.

During these cold days most of us find it difficult to leave our beds and just feel like sleeping longer due to the warmth we feel.

The cold weather tends to make people feel lazy to get up and go run their errands therefore the need to keep energized and toasty during this cold season.

Here are very simple ways you can do that. ESTHER MUCHENE

Eat regularly

To keep your energy levels up ensure you eat healthy as well as including a snack after your meals later to stabilize your blood level. Do not over feed especially on sugary things because it will make the blood sugar to go up and cause a drop in energy level as well as alertness.

Balanced diet

For one to keep their energy levels up you need to ensure you eat a balanced diet consisting of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. This combination helps in the slowing down of carbohydrates absorption and allow constant energy levels to be up.

Drink plenty of water

Thirst can make one think they are fatigued and this causes the energy levels to go down. Therefore, try as much as possible to stay hydrated to avoid feeling tired. You can opt for warm water or hot water which has more health benefits than room temperature water.

Don’t skip breakfast

Most people skip breakfast and this is a major issue! Taking breakfast boosts your energy levels and one can go for a long time without food because the body already has nutrients which helps the body and brain to function more effectively throughout the day. Ensure your breakfast is packed with fruits and throw in a few vegetables like cucumber and carrots for some good measure.

Go for a walk

Taking a walk makes one to feel relaxed and getting fresh air helps one to calm down and feel stress free. One needs to take a walk before starting the day and after work. This helps reduce the days pressure and also helps blood to move freely in the body.