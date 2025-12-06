Wearing makeup on sensitive skin (Photo: iStock)

Good skin does something to your self-esteem. But when dealing with skin that is both sensitive and acne-prone, that’s another monster altogether.

Moreso if you love a proper face beat and it becomes a question of whether or not to apply makeup. Well, the truth is, the answer isn’t a simple yes or no because it depends entirely on product choice, formulation and application technique.

If you have very reactive skin, foregoing makeup offers the purest path to healing. So, yes, avoid makeup if you can and here is why.

Minimising congestion: Every layer of product, including non-comedogenic formulas, presents a chance for pore blockage. By skipping makeup, you allow the skin to breathe and focus purely on clearing treatments.

Reducing irritation: The physical act of applying and removing makeup can cause friction, which exacerbates existing inflammation, redness and active acne lesions.

Treatment: If you’re serious about healing, keep your face uncovered to allow prescribed topical medications to penetrate and work more effectively without being diluted or absorbed by cosmetic layers.

The case for wearing makeup

Makeup can be a crucial psychological tool by boosting confidence because when you look good, you feel good. For many, the ability to conceal blemishes provides a significant mental lift, reducing self-consciousness that can be as distressing as the breakout itself.

Thanks to modern cosmetic science, there are specialised, treatment-focused makeup. Products labelled as ‘non-comedogenic’, ‘oil-free’, or containing mild salicylic acid can reduce risk while providing coverage.

In certain environments, a lightweight foundation can act as a physical shield against environmental pollutants or dust that might otherwise settle into pores.

The application process must be treated as an extension of your skincare routine to prevent inflammation and new breakouts. Always start with a freshly cleansed face and a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser. Allow the moisturiser to absorb fully before applying any colour products.

Never, ever use your fingers. Instead, you should use clean, synthetic brushes or disposable sponges, preferably. When using brushes, you must wash them daily with a gentle, antibacterial soap to eliminate bacteria and product buildup.

Avoid heavy foundation over the entire face at all costs. Instead, use a lightweight, oil-free concealer to dot and blend only over active blemishes and areas of redness. Overusing powder can settle into pores and mix with oil throughout the day, thus increasing the risk of congestion. If you need to set makeup, use a minimal dusting of translucent powder only in the T-zone.