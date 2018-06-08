Best intercourse positions for pregnant women

ALSO READ: Negative things that happen to your body when you go for long without intercourse

There are lots of benefits of having sex while pregnant, and some women even say it's more enjoyable when they're expecting. But in the later months when the bump is getting big, many couples find their old positions aren't that comfortable anymore.

Don't worry, according to the parenting website BabyCentre there are lots of other things to try.

Get on top

Being on top means there's no weight on your uterus. Try sitting on your partner's lap when he's sitting on a chair - but make sure it's nice and sturdy!

This means you can control the penetration by standing or squatting, so you can do whatever is comfortable.

You can also try straddling your partner when he's lying down, either facing him or facing away.

According to BabyCentre: "This position has been shown to be associated with higher levels of sexual satisfaction in pregnant women."

Use a table or counter

Sit on the table and get your other half to stand in front of you and wrap your legs around him. When your bump starts getting bigger simply lean back a bit so it doesn't get in the way. Sit on a cushion if it's a hard surface so it's not too uncomfortable.

Alternatively you can try bending over it and getting your partner to stand behind you

Spooning

Lie side by side in a spooning position with the man behind. As well as keeping his weight off your bump, by resting your leg on a pile of pillows he'll only be able to penetrate lightly which most pregnant women find more comfortable.

Doggy

Lots of women say this position is great for the last few months of pregnancy as there's no weight on the back or pelvis. If the penetration is too deep, get him to put a pillow between your bottom and his lower back.

