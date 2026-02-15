From cherry red to love letters: This season’s most romantic nail ideas (Photo: Gemini)

Every February, nail art shifts from everyday neutrals to playful, dreamy designs that celebrate affection in all its forms. Whether you’re enjoying a candlelit date, spending time with friends, or simply embracing the season’s soft, loving energy, these nails set the tone subtly yet powerfully.

Classic colours, such as cherry red, soft blush pink, and deep burgundy, remain timeless favourites. Red nails make a bold, passionate statement, while baby pink tones feel delicate and feminine.

Nowadays, many people mix these colours into modern nail art, such as pink bases with red micro-hearts, French tips with heart accents, or ombré blends that fade from nude to rose. These combinations ensure that Valentine’s Day nails remain fresh and original.

Design-wise, hearts are the obvious choice, but today’s Valentine’s Day nails offer so much more than simple stickers. Tiny hand-painted hearts scattered across a nude base create a chic, minimalist look. Pink or red chrome finishes add a futuristic, romantic glow.

Those who love detail will adore 3D nail art, such as raised hearts, pearls or tiny bows, which adds a luxurious feel. Glitter is also very popular at this time of year, especially fine shimmer that catches the light rather than chunky sparkle.

Another popular nail trend is ‘love letter nails’. These feature tiny handwritten script, envelope designs or abstract swirls that resemble handwritten notes. They feel personal and artistic; perfect for someone who wants something romantic yet unique. Negative space designs, where parts of the natural nail are visible, also create a modern, effortless look.

The shape of your nails also plays a role. Almond and coffin shapes tend to look the most romantic as they elongate the fingers, creating an elegant look. Short square nails, however, have a cute, playful Valentine’s Day vibe, particularly when paired with pastel designs.