Other than making food taste good and give it that yellow-orange hue, turmeric is packed with numerous beauty benefits it is a must-have in your routine.

This prized condiment can tackle skin trouble, treat uneven skin tone, heal cracked feet, prevent hair fall and even help you get rid of dandruff.

Studies referencing curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric have shown that turmeric benefits equal many pharmaceutical medications and in some cases, surpass them.It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant.

Consuming turmeric on a regular basis, it imparts the same results for your skin and beauty. That said, here is a handy guide to use turmeric in your beauty treatments.

To treat acne

Due to its anti-bacterial properties, it helps in destroying acne-causing bacteria and also removes the excess oil from the skin. Mix ½ teaspoon of turmeric, 2 teaspoons of sandalwood and some milk to make a paste. Apple all over your face and leave it to dry. Wash off and repeat daily.

Treating uneven skin tone

To remove sunburns, tans, and pigmentation, turmeric can help restore your natural glow. Mix one teaspoon of honey, one teaspoon of milk and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric to make a quick face pack. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off.

Reduce scars and heal wounds

The antiseptic properties of turmeric are known to reduce scarring and heal any kind of wounds faster while its anti-inflammatory properties work on your pores and calm the skin. Take a pinch of turmeric with one teaspoon of besan or gram flour and mix with water. Apply it on the affected areas and let the paste dry for at least half an hour. Wash with lukewarm water.

Treats dry and cracked heels

A better remedy besides over the counter medication is a turmeric and coconut oil paste. Mix the two and apply on your feet. Not only will you see results in a short period, but it will leave your feet silky soft.

Stretch marks

Supplement your cocoa butter with a mix of turmeric, saffron and lime juice which will work perfectly to get rid of stretch marks. Apply the paste on the affected area, let it sit for 15 minutes then wash it off. Repeat this every day until the marks start to fade out.

Remove unwanted hair

Don’t want to commit to the conventional methods of hair removal? Try this remedy and judge the effectiveness for yourself. Mix ½ cup of turmeric with enough milk to make a thick paste. Apply to the desired area in the direction of hair growth and let it dry. Using your hand or a dry washcloth, scrub your legs in a circular motion removing the paste and hair along with it. Repeat the treatment every few days or as you see hair growth.

Teeth whitening

No need for expensive teeth whitening products that come laced with chemicals and risks most are not aware of. According to studies, gum inflammation and receding gums are some of the most common side effects of conventional whiteners. To get similar or even better results, ke your toothbrush into a 1/8 teaspoon of turmeric powder and brush normally. Leave it to stay on your teeth for 5 minutes then rinse it off and brush your teeth.