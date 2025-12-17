How to make a homemade pizza

Ingredients

½ cup flour

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cooking oil

½ cup warm water

Cheese

Ham or chicken breast

2 onions

8 tomatoes

Garlic

Green, yellow and red Capsicum

Method

In a clean bowl, add the flour, salt, and instant yeast. Add 3 tablespoons of cooking oil for a softer dough. Stir and add warm water until you have a softer dough. Knead gently and leave it to rest for 15 minutes to 20 minutes as you prepare the vegetables.

Cut onions, the garlic, the tomatoes, capsicum into smaller sizes.

In a clean frying pan add your onions and a piece of garlic and add 2 tablespoons of oil, fry until the onions turn into golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or the ham breast into smaller pieces. In a clean frying pan, add two tablespoons of oil, then fry the onions and garlic until the onions turn golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or ham breast into small pieces. Grate the cheese using a grater or food processor.

Now take your dough and roll into a square or rectangle shape big chapatti. Spread the tomato paste evenly on the rolled dough.

Add the capsicum and add it in the big chapatti.

Take the cheese and spread it then add the chicken breast or hum on top of it.

In an oven heat your pizza on 180 - 200°C for 25 minutes.

Cut the pizza into small pieces.

Serve the pizza for dinner .