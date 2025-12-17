×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

How to make a homemade pizza

Recipes
 By Brendah Makena | 2 days from now  | 2 Min read

Ingredients

½ cup flour

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cooking oil

½ cup warm water

Cheese

Ham or chicken breast

2 onions

8 tomatoes

Garlic

Green, yellow and red Capsicum

Method

In a clean bowl, add the flour, salt, and instant yeast. Add 3 tablespoons of cooking oil for a softer dough. Stir and add warm water until you have a softer dough. Knead gently and leave it to rest for 15 minutes to 20 minutes as you prepare the vegetables.

Cut onions, the garlic, the tomatoes, capsicum into smaller sizes.

In a clean frying pan add your onions and a piece of garlic and add 2 tablespoons of oil, fry until the onions turn into golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or the ham breast into smaller pieces. In a clean frying pan, add two tablespoons of oil, then fry the onions and garlic until the onions turn golden yellow.

Add the tomatoes and cook until they soften and form a paste. Cut the chicken or ham breast into small pieces. Grate the cheese using a grater or food processor.

Now take your dough and roll into a square or rectangle shape big chapatti. Spread the tomato paste evenly on the rolled dough.

Add the capsicum and add it in the big chapatti.

Take the cheese and spread it then add the chicken breast or hum on top of it.

In an oven heat your pizza on 180 - 200°C for 25 minutes.

Cut the pizza into small pieces.

Serve the pizza for dinner .

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
How to make a homemade pizza
How to make a homemade pizza
Next article
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
.

Similar Articles

The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
By Chris Hart 4h ago
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
By Bishop David Muriithi 5h ago
How to cultivate a winning mindset in difficult times
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing donors
By Dr Alfred Murage 7h ago
Sperm donation safety: What you must know before choosing donors
.

Latest Articles

How to make a homemade pizza
How to make a homemade pizza
Recipes
By Brendah Makena
49m ago
Reunited through co-parenting: How some parents heal after separation
Relationships
By Brendah Makena
1h ago
Cocktail bar: The Jessica Rabbit
Food
By Molly Chebet
3h ago
The sex talk: Handling intimacy conversations with your children
Parenting
By Chris Hart
4h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Hidden cost of deception you might miss
By Esther Muchene Dec. 17, 2025
Hidden cost of deception you might miss
>Teach your children the art of stillness
By Jayne Rose Gacheri Dec. 17, 2025
Teach your children the art of stillness
>Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
By Esther Muchene Dec. 16, 2025
Breaking free from parent-child trauma bonding
>Get that natural glow you've always wanted
By Esther Muchene Dec. 16, 2025
Get that natural glow you've always wanted
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved