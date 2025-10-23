Namibia’s women in power: A new dawn of leadership (Photo: @SWAPOPRESIDENT/X,@VPofNamibia/X, @Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila/Instagram))

Since her swearing into office in March 2025, Namibia has quietly rewritten the story of leadership. The country has made history as the first in the world where the three highest offices, the President, the Vice President and the Speaker of the National Assembly are all held by women. In a continent where women’s political representation often lags behind, Namibia has flipped the narrative entirely.

At the centre of this transformation is President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a veteran politician, freedom fighter and diplomat. Her rise to the presidency marked a defining moment for Africa. She became only the second woman ever elected president on the continent and the first in Namibia’s history.

Her story begins in 1966 when, at only fourteen years old, she joined the South West Africa People’s Organisation, known as SWAPO, during Namibia’s liberation struggle. In 1974, she went into exile to join the movement abroad, championing the independence cause in foreign missions. She returned home in 1989, and when Namibia gained independence the following year, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Since then, Nandi-Ndaitwah has become a familiar and respected figure in Namibian politics. She has served in several ministerial positions, including Women Affairs and Child Welfare, Environment and Tourism, and Foreign Affairs. In each role, she has been a steady advocate for equality, justice and sustainable development. Her leadership style is defined by calm confidence, empathy and an unwavering belief in collaboration.

Supporting her is Vice President Lucia Witbooi, an educationist and community leader with a long record of service. Witbooi’s work reflects her deep commitment to youth empowerment and gender equity. Together, she and the president form a leadership team that values inclusion and service above status.

Completing this historic trio is Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the Speaker of the National Assembly. An economist by training and a former Prime Minister, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is known for her meticulous approach to governance. As Speaker, she has focused on strengthening parliamentary accountability and promoting policies that support women and young people.

Under President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s administration, women now occupy two thirds of Namibia’s cabinet positions, including key portfolios such as foreign affairs, finance, health and education. This is more than a symbolic gesture. It represents a deliberate effort to build a government that reflects the nation’s full potential.

Namibia’s new chapter has drawn admiration across the continent. In many African countries, political power has long been seen as a male domain. Namibia’s example challenges that tradition and opens space for a new kind of leadership, one that is balanced, inclusive and forward-looking.

Beyond politics, President Nandi Ndaitwah’s life story adds a deeply human touch to her public image. She is married to Lieutenant General retired Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, the former Chief of Defence Force of Namibia, and together they have three sons. Her life reflects both discipline and compassion, qualities that continue to shape her leadership.