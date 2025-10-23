×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership

Achieving Woman
 By Timo Muthuri | 8 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Namibia’s women in power: A new dawn of leadership
 

Namibia’s women in power: A new dawn of leadership (Photo: @SWAPOPRESIDENT/X,@VPofNamibia/X, @Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila/Instagram))

Since her swearing into office in March 2025, Namibia has quietly rewritten the story of leadership. The country has made history as the first in the world where the three highest offices, the President, the Vice President and the Speaker of the National Assembly are all held by women. In a continent where women’s political representation often lags behind, Namibia has flipped the narrative entirely.

At the centre of this transformation is President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, a veteran politician, freedom fighter and diplomat. Her rise to the presidency marked a defining moment for Africa. She became only the second woman ever elected president on the continent and the first in Namibia’s history.

Her story begins in 1966 when, at only fourteen years old, she joined the South West Africa People’s Organisation, known as SWAPO, during Namibia’s liberation struggle. In 1974, she went into exile to join the movement abroad, championing the independence cause in foreign missions. She returned home in 1989, and when Namibia gained independence the following year, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Since then, Nandi-Ndaitwah has become a familiar and respected figure in Namibian politics. She has served in several ministerial positions, including Women Affairs and Child Welfare, Environment and Tourism, and Foreign Affairs. In each role, she has been a steady advocate for equality, justice and sustainable development. Her leadership style is defined by calm confidence, empathy and an unwavering belief in collaboration.

Supporting her is Vice President Lucia Witbooi, an educationist and community leader with a long record of service. Witbooi’s work reflects her deep commitment to youth empowerment and gender equity. Together, she and the president form a leadership team that values inclusion and service above status.

Completing this historic trio is Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, the Speaker of the National Assembly. An economist by training and a former Prime Minister, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is known for her meticulous approach to governance. As Speaker, she has focused on strengthening parliamentary accountability and promoting policies that support women and young people.

Under President Nandi-Ndaitwah’s administration, women now occupy two thirds of Namibia’s cabinet positions, including key portfolios such as foreign affairs, finance, health and education. This is more than a symbolic gesture. It represents a deliberate effort to build a government that reflects the nation’s full potential.

Namibia’s new chapter has drawn admiration across the continent. In many African countries, political power has long been seen as a male domain. Namibia’s example challenges that tradition and opens space for a new kind of leadership, one that is balanced, inclusive and forward-looking.

Beyond politics, President Nandi Ndaitwah’s life story adds a deeply human touch to her public image. She is married to Lieutenant General retired Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, the former Chief of Defence Force of Namibia, and together they have three sons. Her life reflects both discipline and compassion, qualities that continue to shape her leadership.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
Next article
Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership
Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership
.

Similar Articles

Kenya's Mitchelle Otieno crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 in Malaysia
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 20, 2025
Kenya's Mitchelle Otieno crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 in Malaysia
Ida Odinga: Pillar behind Raila's chequered legacy
By Mike Kihaki Oct. 18, 2025
Ida Odinga: Pillar behind Raila's chequered legacy
Modern trailblazer: From corporate life to mountain peaks
By Peter Muiruri Oct. 11, 2025
Modern trailblazer: From corporate life to mountain peaks
.

Latest Articles

Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female prime minister
Achieving Woman
By Timo Muthuri
4h ago
Namibia's women in power: A new dawn of leadership
Achieving Woman
By Timo Muthuri
6h ago
New study: Red meat is not that bad after all
Healthy Eating
By Ayoki Onyango
11h ago
Why you should look at your poo before you flush
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
11h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Coder who turned civic frustration into global recognition
By Mike Kihaki and Emmanuel Kipchumba Oct. 4, 2025
Coder who turned civic frustration into global recognition
>When one girl rises, she lifts others with her
By Manuel Ntoyai Aug. 12, 2025
When one girl rises, she lifts others with her
>Trailblazer who broke barriers for women in politics
By Silas Nyamweya Aug. 8, 2025
Trailblazer who broke barriers for women in politics
>Meet Lewa's first female ranger
By Sharon Wanga Aug. 2, 2025
Meet Lewa's first female ranger
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved