Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya's trailblazing hijabi model

Modesty on the runway: Meet Kenya’s trailblazing hijab model (Photo: Bahsan Abdirahman)

Meet Bahsan Abdirahman, who made history as the first hijab-wearing contestant in Mr. and Miss World Kenya and is currently Miss Tourism International Kenya, Second Runner-Up. She’s redefining beauty standards and proving that confidence, ambition and excellence aren’t defined by appearance or religion. Through her journey, Bahsan empowers young women, especially from underrepresented communities, to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams unapologetically.

Give us insight into who you are.

I made history as the first hijabi to participate in Mr and Miss World Kenya, and I am currently Miss Tourism International Kenya – Second Runner-Up. My journey is rooted in breaking stereotypes, celebrating modesty, and proving that ambition, confidence, and excellence are not limited by appearance or religion. I use my platform to inspire young women, especially those from underrepresented communities, to believe in themselves, that they belong in every space they aspire to enter, and that they too matter.

Where did you go to college?

I pursued my studies at the college level at Ashleys Hair & Beauty, where I developed strong communication, creativity and leadership skills - foundations that continue to shape my work in media, branding, and fashion.

What was your favourite or worst unit?

My favourite units were those that encouraged creativity and self-expression. The most challenging units were highly theoretical, but they taught me discipline, consistency, and focus.

Best or worst lecturer?

The best lecturers were those who saw potential beyond grades and encouraged students to think more ambitiously. Like any campus experience, there were challenging lecturers as well, but they helped build resilience.

Are you doing what you studied?

Yes. Because now my career has expanded beyond the classroom, the skills that I gained in campus have directly supported my work today in content creation, branding, and public engagement.

How was campus life?

My life generally was a season of growth and self-discovery. It came with challenges, friendships, pressure and lessons that prepared me for real life.

How did you hustle in college?

I hustled through content creation, brand promotions, small collaborations here and there and creative projects. Generally working for small brands that believed in me. Campus taught me the importance of starting early, believing in your vision and going for it.

How was dating life then?

During my duration in school, I focused more on personal growth, faith, and building my future rather than rushing into relationships.

What do you think of campus relationships?

Campus relationships can work if built on mutual respect, communication, and shared values. However, self-growth should always be key and a priority at all times.

Where did you hang out on weekends?

I preferred calm spaces — coffee spots, creative meet-ups, spending time with close friends, or quiet moments of reflection. Nothing hyper.

What did you do during your free time?

I spent my free time creating content, planning content ideas, reading, praying, and working on becoming a better version of myself.

Which classmates will you never forget?

Those who supported me, believed in my dreams, and encouraged me during difficult moments. They know themselves.

It is not common to see a Muslim girl featured at Mr and Miss World Kenya. What inspired your journey?

I was inspired by the desire to challenge stereotypes and represent modesty with confidence. I wanted young Muslim girls to see that they don’t have to compromise their faith or identity to pursue their dreams. I believe both can co-exist, preserving your culture while also fulfilling and achieving your dreams.

How did it feel representing your community in the competition?

It was very emotional, empowering, and deeply humbling. I carried my community’s hopes, prayers, and pride with me at every stage that I get a chance to walk on.

What challenges have you faced in modelling?

One of the biggest challenges was being underestimated because I wear the hijab. Many people assumed I was not capable or did not belong in the modelling and pageantry space. But instead of letting that limit me, I stayed strong, consistent, and true to myself. I worked harder, built confidence, and let my actions speak louder than their assumptions and their limitations on me.

How has your community received your career path?

The support from my community has been overwhelming. I have received encouragement, prayers, and pride from people who felt seen and represented through my journey.

What one last thing would you tell your campus self?

I would tell my campus self to trust themselves way earlier and never dim their light to fit into spaces that were not built with them in mind. In life, always go where you are celebrated, seen, and your efforts are recognised.

Any final word or encouragement?

Never let fear, stereotypes or limitations define you. Your uniqueness is your strength at all times.

What’s next for Bahsan?

More purpose-driven work in fashion, media, advocacy, and global platforms that celebrate diversity, modesty, and confidence.