Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first female prime minister (Photo: @takaichi_sanae/X)

Japan has made history with the election of Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister. The veteran conservative politician was elected by the Diet (Japan’s national parliament) on 21 October 2025, becoming Japan’s 104th prime minister and marking a milestone moment for a nation long dominated by male leadership.

Often described as Japan’s “Iron Lady”, Takaichi has been a central figure in Japanese politics for decades. She is known for her strong views, disciplined approach to governance and unwavering confidence in Japan’s traditional values. Her political journey has been defined by persistence and resilience, with this being her third attempt at the country’s top job.

Takaichi, a protégé of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has served in several key government roles over the years, including as Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications. Her reputation for diligence and loyalty within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party helped her build a solid foundation for leadership.

Her victory follows a parliamentary vote in which she secured a simple majority in both the Lower and Upper Houses, ensuring her formal election to the position. At sixty-four, she now leads a nation of more than one hundred and twenty million people, becoming its fourth leader in five years.

In her acceptance remarks, Takaichi pledged to steer Japan towards stability, economic revitalisation and technological advancement. Her leadership is expected to bring renewed focus on strengthening Japan’s domestic economy and global standing, while maintaining the values that have shaped the nation’s identity.

Takaichi’s ascent represents both a personal triumph and a significant cultural shift for Japan, where women remain underrepresented in politics and corporate leadership. Her achievement is likely to inspire a new generation of women to aspire to roles once seen as out of reach.