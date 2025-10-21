Kenya’s Mitchelle Otieno crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 in Malaysia (Photo: mishahspage/Instagram)

Kenya’s Mitchelle Otieno has brought immense pride to her country after being crowned Miss Tourism Global 2025 at a glittering ceremony held over the weekend at the Genting International Showroom in Malaysia. The event, part of the 28th edition of the Miss Tourism International pageant, brought together contestants from more than forty countries to celebrate beauty, culture, and global friendship.

Otieno stood out from the moment she stepped on stage. Poised and confident, she blended elegance with a deep sense of cultural pride, embodying the pageant’s theme of “Promoting Tourism, Culture and Friendship.” Her performance in the national costume segment drew particular admiration. She wore a stunning outfit featuring intricate Maasai beadwork and motifs inspired by Kenya’s wildlife and landscapes. The costume told the story of a nation known for its breathtaking diversity, from the golden plains of the Maasai Mara to the serene beaches of Mombasa.

When her name was announced as Miss Tourism Global 2025, the audience erupted in cheers, with many of her fellow Africans and a lively Kenyan contingent celebrating her victory. Overwhelmed yet composed, Otieno dedicated her win to her country, saying, “This crown is not just for me, but for every Kenyan dreamer who believes in the power of our stories and landscapes to captivate the world.”

Her triumph placed Kenya firmly in the global spotlight. Among the other winners were Poland’s Zuzanna Balonek, who took the overall Miss Tourism International title, the Philippines’ Christine Eds Enero, crowned Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International, China’s Bai Duo Lan, who received Miss Tourism Metropolitan, and Colombia’s Andrea Pineda, named Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan. Madagascar’s Hendry Tsiky also earned a place among the top twenty finalists.

Back home, social media platforms lit up with pride and celebration. Kenyans from all walks of life shared congratulatory messages, national flags, and photos of Otieno’s winning moment. The achievement was hailed as a major boost for Kenya’s image in global tourism at a time when the nation continues to promote its natural beauty and vibrant culture to the world.

Otieno’s win represents more than a personal triumph. It is a symbol of Kenya’s creative spirit, resilience, and global potential. As she begins her reign, she is expected to serve as an ambassador for Kenyan tourism, sharing stories of the country’s beauty, warmth, and heritage on the international stage.