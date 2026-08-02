×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike

Health & Science
 By Stecy Atieno | 2h ago | 2 min read
 Kenya National Union of Nurses members in Uasin Gishu County strike over unresolved grievances on July 30, 2026. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has maintained that the nationwide nurses’ strike remains in force, warning members against returning to work following claims by some county officials that the industrial action has been called off.

Speaking during a briefing on Saturday, KNUNM Deputy Secretary General Maurice Odhiambo said the strike, which began on July 29, remained firmly on course until the union’s demands are addressed and implemented.

Odhiambo said only the union’s General Secretary has the authority to call off a national strike, warning that branch officials have no mandate to unilaterally end the industrial action.

He urged nurses to remain steadfast, particularly in counties where they may have been told that the strike had been called off.

The union said the responsibility for resolving the dispute now rests largely with the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Odhiambo said the two institutions should sign and  implement the CBA already concluded by the central negotiating team comprising the union and CoG, before taking it to SRC for a letter of no objection.

He said nurses would then return to work once the agreement is secured and registered.

The union also wants Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers transitioned to permanent and pensionable terms, with Odhiambo saying funds for the process had already been allocated.

He also demanded implementation of career progression guidelines for nurses, saying the guidelines had been developed through a multidisciplinary committee involving the Ministry of Health and CoG.

“The nurses will not go back to work until we have the CBA, until we have the UHC staff getting their letters of PNP and paid gratuity, until our career progression guidelines are implemented,” Odhiambo said.

He further criticised governors who have announced plans to recruit nurses during the strike, questioning why funds were suddenly available for recruitment while nurses’ grievances remained unresolved.

His remarks came after Mombasa Governor Abdull Swamad Nassir directed the immediate recruitment of 573 nurses on contractual terms.

Nassir said on Thursday that more than 1,000 people would apply if vacancies were advertised, arguing that there was no shortage of nurses in Mombasa.

Odhiambo said the government should instead focus on  resolving the grievances that have disrupted health services.

The union said the strike would continue until the CoG and SRC act on the outstanding issues.

“We reassure our nurses and the public that the strike is on until the Governors and SRC act,” Odhiambo said.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike
Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike
Next article
Forty percent of newborns are not breastfed within the first hour, says health experts
Forty percent of newborns are not breastfed within the first hour, says health experts
.

Similar Articles

Mathari contract nurses' dispute escalates as union threatens strike
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-02 10:58:00
Mathari contract nurses' dispute escalates as union threatens strike
Bundibugyo outbreak becomes world's second-largest Ebola outbreak
By Eunice Omollo 2026-08-01 14:38:52
Bundibugyo outbreak becomes world's second-largest Ebola outbreak
How stigma fuels Hepatitis B in endemic zones
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-08-01 09:00:00
How stigma fuels Hepatitis B in endemic zones
.

Latest Articles

Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike
Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-08-02 12:00:00
Forty percent of newborns are not breastfed within the first hour, says health experts
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2026-08-02 11:32:00
Mathari contract nurses' dispute escalates as union threatens strike
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-08-02 10:58:00
Bundibugyo outbreak becomes world's second-largest Ebola outbreak
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-08-01 14:38:52
.

Recommended Articles

>Hospitals struggle to cope as nurses strike disrupts services
By Saturday Standard Team 2026-08-01 09:00:00
Hospitals struggle to cope as nurses strike disrupts services
>Nurses strike paralyses healthcare services in Rift Valley counties
By Wycliff Kipsang, Evans Yego And Bakari Ange’ela 2026-07-31 00:00:00
Nurses strike paralyses healthcare services in Rift Valley counties
>Scabies outbreak plagues Naivasha prison as number of inmates hits new high
By Antony Gitonga 2026-07-30 14:25:09
Scabies outbreak plagues Naivasha prison as number of inmates hits new high
>Medical camp reveals hidden health crisis around Mombasa's Mwakirunge dumpsite
By Eunice Omollo 2026-07-30 08:00:00
Medical camp reveals hidden health crisis around Mombasa's Mwakirunge dumpsite
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved