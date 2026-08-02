Nurses remain firm as union warns against calls to end strike

Kenya National Union of Nurses members in Uasin Gishu County strike over unresolved grievances on July 30, 2026. [Wycliff Kipsang, Standard

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has maintained that the nationwide nurses’ strike remains in force, warning members against returning to work following claims by some county officials that the industrial action has been called off.

Speaking during a briefing on Saturday, KNUNM Deputy Secretary General Maurice Odhiambo said the strike, which began on July 29, remained firmly on course until the union’s demands are addressed and implemented.

Odhiambo said only the union’s General Secretary has the authority to call off a national strike, warning that branch officials have no mandate to unilaterally end the industrial action.

He urged nurses to remain steadfast, particularly in counties where they may have been told that the strike had been called off.

The union said the responsibility for resolving the dispute now rests largely with the Council of Governors (CoG) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Odhiambo said the two institutions should sign and implement the CBA already concluded by the central negotiating team comprising the union and CoG, before taking it to SRC for a letter of no objection.

He said nurses would then return to work once the agreement is secured and registered.

The union also wants Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers transitioned to permanent and pensionable terms, with Odhiambo saying funds for the process had already been allocated.

He also demanded implementation of career progression guidelines for nurses, saying the guidelines had been developed through a multidisciplinary committee involving the Ministry of Health and CoG.

“The nurses will not go back to work until we have the CBA, until we have the UHC staff getting their letters of PNP and paid gratuity, until our career progression guidelines are implemented,” Odhiambo said.

He further criticised governors who have announced plans to recruit nurses during the strike, questioning why funds were suddenly available for recruitment while nurses’ grievances remained unresolved.

His remarks came after Mombasa Governor Abdull Swamad Nassir directed the immediate recruitment of 573 nurses on contractual terms.

Nassir said on Thursday that more than 1,000 people would apply if vacancies were advertised, arguing that there was no shortage of nurses in Mombasa.

Odhiambo said the government should instead focus on resolving the grievances that have disrupted health services.

The union said the strike would continue until the CoG and SRC act on the outstanding issues.

“We reassure our nurses and the public that the strike is on until the Governors and SRC act,” Odhiambo said.