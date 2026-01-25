US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. [AFP]

The withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a major blow to Kenya and global health systems, experts have warned.

They have cautioned that the move could weaken disease surveillance, disrupt critical programmes, and strain already overstretched health systems. The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for global health agencies at a time when donor funding is declining, with countries grappling with multiple public health threats.

Announcing the withdrawal, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed the move to WHO’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The US accused the organisation of favouring China during the outbreak and alleged that disinformation from Beijing contributed to the global spread of the respiratory disease.