×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 4h ago | 4 min read
 World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. [AFP]

The withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a major blow to Kenya and global health systems, experts have warned. 

They have cautioned that the move could weaken disease surveillance, disrupt critical programmes, and strain already overstretched health systems. The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for global health agencies at a time when donor funding is declining, with countries grappling with multiple public health threats.

Announcing the withdrawal, US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attributed the move to WHO’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The US accused the organisation of favouring China during the outbreak and alleged that disinformation from Beijing contributed to the global spread of the respiratory disease.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
Next article
Perennial strikes expose chronic failures in the healthcare sector
Perennial strikes expose chronic failures in the healthcare sector
.

Similar Articles

Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-01-24 09:00:00
Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
By Isaiah Gwengi 2026-01-23 14:45:13
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time
By Kenyatta Otieno 2026-01-23 10:24:30
Why ladies must keep their underwear on all the time
.

Latest Articles

US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
Premium
US withdrawal from WHO sparks global health alarm
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-01-25 00:00:00
Premium
Perennial strikes expose chronic failures in the healthcare sector
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda And Ryan Kerubo
2026-01-24 12:28:00
Premium
Exit of US from WHO a big blow to global health, warns experts
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-01-24 09:00:00
Premium
How Kenyan teen nearly lost her life after wrong diagnosis
Health & Science
By Isaiah Gwengi
2026-01-23 14:45:13
.

Recommended Articles

>Why you need to think twice before taking antibiotics from local pharmacies
By Joackim Bwana 2026-01-22 11:48:42
Why you need to think twice before taking antibiotics from local pharmacies
>Duale pushes digital health rollout to improve patient care
By Kiprono Kurgat 2026-01-22 10:33:22
Duale pushes digital health rollout to improve patient care
>Doctor AI: A clinical tool helping medics
By James Wanzala 2026-01-21 20:41:00
Doctor AI: A clinical tool helping medics
>End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal
By Benard Orwongo 2026-01-21 16:19:34
End of long wait as doctors secure pay deal
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved