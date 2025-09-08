×
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown

By Jacinta Mutura | Sep. 8, 2025
President William Ruto addressing the International Youth Day forum at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Kakamega [Courtesy]

President William Ruto’s plan to grant legal immunity to global tech firms is facing a constitutional challenge, placing his administration’s economic agenda in direct conflict with the rights of Kenyan workers.

A petition filed by 35 tech workers at the High Court challenges sections of the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, which would shield international companies from lawsuits over labour and human rights violations.

.

