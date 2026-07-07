Outcry as people living with HIV receive expired ARVs amid acute drug shortages

She took Antiretroviral (ARV), but quickly noticed they had expired.
This was after checking the bottle and noticing that the life-saving drugs had expired.
Dorothy Onyango, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women Fighting AIDS in Kenya (WOFAK), quickly returned the medicine to a clinic where she had collected it, in Nairobi.
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login