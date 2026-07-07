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Outcry as people living with HIV receive expired ARVs amid acute drug shortages

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 7 min read
 A section of expired ARVs dispensed to people living with HIV. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

She took Antiretroviral (ARV), but quickly noticed they had expired.

This was after checking the bottle and noticing that the life-saving drugs had expired.

Dorothy Onyango, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women Fighting AIDS in Kenya (WOFAK), quickly returned the medicine to a clinic where she had collected it, in Nairobi.

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