Outcry as people living with HIV receive expired ARVs amid acute drug shortages

A section of expired ARVs dispensed to people living with HIV. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

She took Antiretroviral (ARV), but quickly noticed they had expired.

This was after checking the bottle and noticing that the life-saving drugs had expired.

Dorothy Onyango, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Women Fighting AIDS in Kenya (WOFAK), quickly returned the medicine to a clinic where she had collected it, in Nairobi.