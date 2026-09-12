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Public hospitals struggle to resume services as families blame government

Health & Science
 By Willis Okech and Rogers Otiso and Stecy Atieno | 1h ago | 7 min read

Services in public hospitals were gradually returning to normal even as families who lost their loved ones because of the strike blamed the national government for the paralysis witnessed during the nurses' strike.

The 43-day strike disrupted hospitals in many counties, leading to deaths and suffering of patients who were caught off guard. Families that lost their kin blamed the government for its stand-off with nurses.

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