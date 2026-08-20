AAR Hospital banks on new steam prostate procedure to slash medical costs

AAR Hospital has performed Kenya's first Rezum water vapour therapy procedure for enlarged prostate, a development that could help curb the billions of shillings Kenyans spend annually on overseas treatment and ease the financial burden on households grappling with soaring healthcare costs.

The minimally invasive procedure, which uses steam to destroy excess prostate tissue without surgical cuts, was carried out on an undisclosed patient at the Nairobi-based hospital.

It offers an alternative to conventional prostate surgery and allows suitable patients to return home the same day.

The milestone comes as healthcare costs continue to hit Kenyans hard.

More than 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad each year for specialised medical treatment, spending an estimated Sh10 billion annually, according to Health Ministry data.

Treatment abroad averages around Sh1.5 million per patient, placing a heavy financial burden on families and insurers.

The government recently capped overseas treatment coverage at Sh500,000 per procedure under the Social Health Authority, leaving many patients to cover the difference out of pocket.

Benign prostatic enlargement, a non-cancerous condition that becomes more common as men age, can cause painful urination, weak urine flow and frequent trips to the toilet, particularly at night.

Studies show the condition is widespread in Kenya, with one Nairobi-based study finding that 76 per cent of participating males had the condition.

By expanding access to advanced urological care locally, hospitals like AAR are positioning themselves to capture a share of the billions lost to outbound medical tourism.

The African Export-Import Bank estimates that Africa loses about $7 billion every year as patients seek treatment abroad.

Dr Patrick Mararo, consultant urologist at AAR Hospital, said the procedure offers patients an alternative with shorter recovery periods and less treatment burden.

"An enlarged prostate can significantly affect a man's quality of life, particularly through interrupted sleep and difficulty with urination," he said.

For employers and the broader economy, the implications are significant. BPE symptoms can reduce workplace productivity through sleep deprivation, frequent bathroom breaks and time off for medical appointments. Early assessment and less invasive treatment could reduce these productivity losses while lowering overall healthcare costs associated with complications from untreated conditions.

AAR Hospital said the successful introduction of Rezum therapy is part of its continued investment in specialist clinics and advanced medical services aimed at bringing more specialised care closer to patients in Kenya.

The hospital has been expanding its specialist offering to reduce the need for certain forms of specialised care outside the country.

The procedure was made possible through collaboration of the hospital's multidisciplinary team, including urology, anaesthesia, theatre and nursing professionals.

Each patient with symptomatic BPE is assessed individually to determine whether Rezum therapy is appropriate for them.

The milestone follows Kenyatta National Hospital's successful performance of its first Rezum procedure in January 2026, making it the first public health facility in Kenya to offer the advanced care.

The expansion of the technology to private hospitals signals growing availability of the treatment, though costs remain a barrier for many households.