×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 2 min read
 KMPDU officials, doctors and members of public congregate at Kiambu ready for a mass action to press county government address doctors' concerns that have paralysed operations across the devolved unit. [George Njunge, Standard]

Doctors across the country have joined their striking counterparts in Kiambu County in a protest at the county headquarters, demanding the resignation of Governor Kimani Wamatangi over alleged mismanagement of healthcare services.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General Dr Dennis Miskellah  confirmed the nationwide solidarity action, noting that the doctors will be joined by mothers who lost their infants in poorly equipped health facilities within the county.

Locals and civil society groups are also expected to take part in the demonstrations.

“Today, our business is demo. We want the governor to resign because he has denied the people of Kiambu access to healthcare,” said Miskellah.

The protest comes amid a deepening health crisis in Kiambu’s public hospitals, where doctors have been on strike for 139 days, citing deplorable working conditions, delayed salaries, and acute shortages of essential medical supplies.

The striking medics accuse the county administration of ignoring their grievances, failing to promote deserving staff, and neglecting long-standing challenges that have crippled service delivery in public hospitals.

KMPDU has vowed to sustain the protests until the county government addresses their demands and restores functionality in the health sector.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors (CoG) is scheduled to meet the Kiambu County Executive Committee Member for health today to deliberate on the crisis.

However, the doctors’ union said it has not been invited to the meeting.

“CoG had planned to meet respective governors and officials, but if they are meeting the county CEC, that is okay. We are not part of that meeting, we are heading for the mother of all demos to push for action. The governor must resign,” said Miskellah.

The strike has paralysed healthcare services, with doctors claiming deaths of more than 130 infants. 

It is alleged that the infants died in respective hospitals in the county, after failing to get specialised care, with some alleged to have been attended to by trainees.

As a result of paralysis, patients in dire need of healthcare are seeking care in neighbouring counties including Murang’a and Nairobi.

Last week, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) noted a surge in patient numbers following the ongoing industrial action in Kiambu and Nairobi.

“With most public health facilities in the two counties unable to operate fully, KNH has become the main point of care for patient in need of urgent treatment,” read a section of press statement by KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe.

Murang’a County also complained of a surge in patients, majority from Kiambu County.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Next article
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
.

Similar Articles

When babies are born with organs outside the body
By Rodgers Otiso 2025-10-13 08:00:00
When babies are born with organs outside the body
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
By Renson Mnyamwezi 2025-10-13 06:00:00
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
By Juliet Omelo 2025-10-12 18:27:19
Private sector joins efforts to restore Mt Elgon forest
.

Latest Articles

Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2025-10-13 15:58:47
Doctors stage nationwide protest in solidarity with striking Kiambu medics
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2025-10-13 11:34:06
Premium
When babies are born with organs outside the body
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2025-10-13 08:00:00
Elephants dying from polluted water in the Tsavo
Health & Science
By Renson Mnyamwezi
2025-10-13 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
By Ryan Kerubo 2025-10-12 14:15:00
Gut check: Why you should look at your poo before you flush
>How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
By Joackim Bwana 2025-10-12 14:00:00
How family has been pushed in Sh10 million debt after SHA falls short for daughter's brain tumour
>Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
By Olivia Odhiambo 2025-10-12 12:07:06
Adenoids: Hidden culprit behind recurrent coughs, loud snoring
>Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
By Ndung’u Gachane 2025-10-12 09:25:00
Experts blame policy failures as Kenya's maternal deaths rise
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved