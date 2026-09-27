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Doctors union signs recognition deal with Othaya hospital

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 7h ago | 2 min read
 Officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union and Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital sign a Recognition Agreement at the hospital in Othaya, Nyeri.

Doctors working on locum terms at Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital in Othaya could move to permanent and pensionable employment by December after the hospital and their union agreed to begin negotiations on a deal addressing their working conditions.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) and the hospital signed a Recognition Agreement that will pave the way for negotiations towards a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) by December 2026.

The agreement also covers medical insurance for doctors and measures to improve their retention at the Nyeri County facility.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah said the union and the hospital had committed to moving from discussions to implementing measures affecting doctors at the facility.

The hospital has confirmed that documentation required to convert locum doctors to permanent and pensionable terms is at an advanced stage and that it is aligning the process with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

“KMPDU will continue engaging the hospital to ensure this process is completed by December,” said Atellah.

The union has also raised concerns over medical insurance for doctors at the facility.

Atellah said the hospital was working to secure private medical cover for doctors, with implementation expected within two months.

“In the interim, consultations with Kenyatta National Hospital are ongoing to ensure doctors are covered,” he noted.

The union also wants the hospital to improve the retention of doctors, saying public facilities outside major towns can struggle to retain medical staff when opportunities and incentives are concentrated in urban centres.

Atellah said the CBA would provide an opportunity to negotiate additional benefits that could make the Othaya facility more attractive to doctors.

The Recognition Agreement was signed with Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Peter Muiruri.

“The Recognition Agreement is not the finish line. It is the beginning of a commitment to deliver,” Atellah said.

He said KMPDU would now focus on implementation and accountability as negotiations towards the CBA continue. 

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