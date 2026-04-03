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Kwale, Nairobi targeted in new push to cut maternal, newborn deaths

Reproductive Health
 By Ryan Kerubo | 2d ago | 2 min read
 

From left, Catherine Karita, Director, Foundation and Investor Relations, Britam Group, Sharon Amurega, a mother from Pumwani Ward, Tom Gitogo, MD and CEO, Britam Group, and Dr. Pilar de la Corte Molina, Deputy Rep/OIC UNFPA, during the MoU signing of the Lea Salama Programme between Britam Foundation and UNFPA at Somerset Westview, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Despite progress in strengthening maternal health services,Kenya continues to grapple with high maternal and newborn deaths, with at least 15 mothers and 92 newborns dying daily from preventable causes.

The national maternal mortality ratio stands at 355 deaths per 100,000 live births. Kwale County records a higher rate of 431 per 100,000, while Nairobi posts relatively better outcomes. However, stark inequalities persist in low-income, densely populated areas where access to timely, quality care remains limited.

Gaps in emergency obstetric and newborn services continue to cost lives.

In response, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Britam Foundation on Thursday launched the Lea Salama Maternal and Newborn Health Project. The initiative targets underserved rural areas and informal urban settlements and is expected to support more than 10,000 mothers.

“This strategic partnership between UNFPA and the Britam Foundation reflects a shared commitment to improving maternal and newborn health outcomes in Kenya,” said Dr Pilar de la Corte Molina.

“The Britam Foundation has demonstrated strong leadership in advancing health equity and community impact and brings a proven ‘prevention-first’ model that is critical to closing gaps in the quality of maternal and newborn health care.”

The partners signed a memorandum of understanding, formalising efforts  to reduce preventable deaths in marginalised communities.

Through the Lea Salama programme, 20 high-volume health facilities in Kwale and Nairobi will be upgraded and equipped to deliver quality maternal and newborn care.

Healthcare workers will receive specialised training and mentorship in emergency obstetric and newborn services. The programme will also introduce technologies such as point-of-care obstetric ultrasound to improve early detection and management of pregnancy-related complications.

Community engagement forms a key pillar of the initiative. Community health promoters will receive tools and training to raise awareness and encourage mothers to seek care early.

“Partnering with UNFPA to advance maternal and newborn health reflects the very heart of Britam Foundation’s purpose of enriching lives, restoring dignity and investing in healthier futures,” said Catherine Karita.

“When a mother survives childbirth, and a newborn thrives, we are not just saving lives; we are strengthening families, empowering communities and shaping a more resilient society for generations to come.”

UNFPA says the programme builds on ongoing partnerships aimed at tackling persistent health inequalities.

The Lea Salama initiative is designed as a scalable model, offering a blueprint for how public-private partnerships can accelerate progress in maternal and newborn health across Kenya.

 

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