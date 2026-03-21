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When birth ends in silence: Race to save mothers, newborns

Reproductive Health
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 8 min read
 A section of mothers from Mbagathi hospital celebrate after being released following Governor Johnson Sakaja's waiver of medical bills worth over Sh2.5 million on January 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

At just 14, Brenda* from Zimmerman in Nairobi thought her swollen belly was an illness.

She had hidden the pregnancy for months, too afraid to tell anyone, until the day she walked into Pumwani Maternity Hospital after developing severe cramps.

Doctors at the facility quickly realised she was about to give birth. However, her haemoglobin was extremely low, at just 8.2, and her blood pressure was high.

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