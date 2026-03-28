Silent cries: The overlooked pain and grim reality of stillbirths

When Grace Mwashighadi stepped into a maternity ward, she eagerly awaited the cry of her baby.
Instead, she was met with silence, an absence filled with the unknown. She had a stillbirth.
“The longest walk I have ever taken was leaving a hospital three times without a baby,” says Mwashighadi, a global health specialist and co-chair of the Lancet Stillbirth Advisory Committee.
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