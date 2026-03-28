Silent cries: The overlooked pain and grim reality of stillbirths

According to the first-ever continental report titled “State of Africa’s Stillbirths”, a baby is stillborn in Africa every 30 seconds. [Getty Images]

When Grace Mwashighadi stepped into a maternity ward, she eagerly awaited the cry of her baby.

Instead, she was met with silence, an absence filled with the unknown. She had a stillbirth.

“The longest walk I have ever taken was leaving a hospital three times without a baby,” says Mwashighadi, a global health specialist and co-chair of the Lancet Stillbirth Advisory Committee.