She kept working: Farmer's long and painful fight with brucellosis

Alice Silantoi, a 57-year-old Maasai woman from Narok County, embodies resilience as a farmer and mother of seven. Her voice carries the quiet authority of someone who has balanced family, livelihood, and a chronic illness for decades, speaking with measured calm rather than urgency.

Her battle with brucellosis, a zoonotic bacterial infection transmitted from animals to humans, began in 1988 with persistent pain in her left leg.