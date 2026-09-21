Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya

A need to make sexual health services more accessible.[Courtesy]

As Kenya marks World Sexual Health Day, renewed attention is being placed on the need to make sexual health services more accessible, affordable and free from stigma.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is calling for sustained investment in HIV and sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention, testing and treatment, warning that sexual health must remain a central part of Kenya's broader public health agenda.

Kenya has made significant progress in responding to HIV over the years, expanding access to testing and life-saving treatment. However, the disease remains an important public health challenge.

According to the Kenya 2026 HIV Estimates by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), approximately 1.48 million people are living with HIV in Kenya. The country records an estimated 13,936 new HIV infections and 19,434 AIDS-related deaths annually, while national HIV prevalence among people aged 15 to 49 is estimated at 3.22 per cent.

The figures highlight the importance of protecting the gains Kenya has made in its HIV response while continuing efforts to close gaps in prevention, awareness, treatment access and viral suppression.

AHF says maintaining accessible sexual health services is critical, particularly at a time when declining global health funding could threaten programmes that have helped millions of people access essential care.

“Sexual health deserves the same investment and urgency as any other part of a person's health care,” said Terri Ford, AHF Chief of Global Advocacy, Policy and Marketing.

“Over our decades of experience, we know what works, testing, treatment, and condoms.”

Beyond HIV: The growing burden of STIs

While HIV continues to receive significant public health attention, other sexually transmitted infections remain a major sexual and reproductive health concern.

Many STIs do not immediately show visible symptoms, meaning infected individuals may unknowingly transmit infections or delay seeking treatment.

Globally, more than one million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day, with infections such as syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and trichomoniasis continuing to affect millions of people annually.

Health experts warn that reduced access to routine screening, prevention services and condoms could further fuel the spread of STIs.

For Kenya, strengthening sexual health services means ensuring that people have access to accurate information, preventive tools, testing and timely treatment.

AHF is advocating for expanded routine screening for HIV, syphilis and other STIs, particularly among pregnant women and populations at higher risk of infection.

The organisation is also calling for greater integration of HIV and STI services to enable people to access testing, prevention and treatment in one setting.

Such an approach, AHF says, can help reduce missed opportunities for diagnosis while making health services more convenient and accessible.

Fighting stigma and expanding access

Stigma and discrimination continue to present major barriers to sexual health care, often discouraging people from seeking testing or treatment.

Creating stigma-free health facilities and communities, therefore, remains essential in encouraging people to know their status and seek care early.

AHF says prevention must continue alongside treatment, with communities having sustained access to condoms, testing services, accurate sexual health information and timely medical care.

Through initiatives including its “Syphilis Is Serious: It's Curable. Get Tested.” campaign and “Just Use It!”

condom advocacy and the AHF Wellness Center model, the organisation continues promoting access to comprehensive and stigma-free sexual health services in countries where it operates.

As the world marks World Sexual Health Day, observed annually on September 4, the message remains clear: sexual health cannot be separated from overall health and well-being.

For Kenya, sustaining progress against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections will depend on continued investment in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

Ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, gender, income or background, can access sexual health services without fear or judgement will be critical to building a healthier society.