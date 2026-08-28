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Ministry preparing to tackle water- and food-borne diseases ahead of El Nino

Health & Science
 By Wanjiku Kariuki | 5h ago | 2 min read
 Parts of Nairobi were submerged following heavy rains on March 07, 2026.[John Muchucha, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has stepped up preparedness measures to prevent and respond to health emergencies linked to heavy rains and flooding ahead of the anticipated El Nino rains.

The Ministry says heavy rains often lead to flooding and displacement, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly in areas where floodwater contaminates water sources and sanitation systems.

Particular focus is being placed on water- and food-borne diseases, including typhoid, cholera, dysentery, hepatitis A and other diarrhoeal illnesses.

The Ministry says it is working with county governments, emergency agencies, humanitarian organisations and development partners to strengthen preparedness and ensure a coordinated response in the event of flooding.

“The Health Sector El Niño Contingency Plan provides a common framework for national and county governments, emergency agencies, humanitarian organisations and development partners to anticipate, prevent, detect and respond rapidly to flood-related health emergencies,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Members of the public, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, have been urged to use safe drinking water, maintain proper hand hygiene and ensure food is properly cooked and protected from contamination.

The public has also been advised to seek medical attention early if they develop symptoms such as persistent fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, profuse watery diarrhoea, blood in stool, unusual weakness or signs of dehydration.

The Ministry warned against self-medication with antibiotics, urging Kenyans to follow safety and evacuation instructions issued by authorities.

At the county level, disease surveillance and early warning systems are being strengthened, with rapid-response teams expected to investigate alerts and support timely response to emerging health threats.

The Ministry is also enhancing laboratory capacity and sample referral networks, while essential medicines, laboratory supplies, infection prevention materials and emergency kits are being stocked and pre-positioned in high-risk areas.

Preparations are also underway to ensure access to safe water and sanitation during emergencies, including water-quality monitoring, treatment of contaminated sources, mobile water-treatment units and additional sanitation facilities.

Counties are further strengthening referral networks, ambulance and evacuation arrangements and continuity of essential health services, particularly for pregnant women, children, older persons, people with chronic conditions and other vulnerable groups.

Community Health Promoters and Primary Care Networks will share early-warning messages, promote household water treatment and food hygiene, identify danger signs, counter misinformation and link affected households promptly to care.”

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of an 81 per cent probability of a strong El Niño event, which is expected to bring above-normal rainfall across about 80 per cent of the country during the short rains season.

The intense wet season will peak through October, November, and December (OND short rains). In parts of Western Kenya and the Rift Valley, the rainfall is projected to extend into January 2027.

The anticipated wet conditions have raised the risk of widespread flooding, with authorities identifying 18 high-risk counties for enhanced emergency preparedness.

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