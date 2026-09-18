Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians

Free, life-saving heart surgery will be available at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) from 20–30 September 2026, after the Kibos International Health Foundation (KIHF) agreed to run a 10-day specialist cardiac camp in collaboration with the hospital.

The camp will focus on heart bypass surgery and heart valve repair or replacement, which are often unaffordable due to high costs and limited specialized services. According to the two institutions, the collaboration aims both to treat patients and to build local expertise through hands-on training and knowledge sharing.

“The objective of the Cardiac Surgical Camp is to provide special cardiac surgical services, help share knowledge, build healthcare professionals' skills, and make quality cardiac care more accessible for patients in Kenya." said Dr. Richard Lesiayampe CEO at KNH in an official letter.

The visiting medical team will be headed by Professor Hiroshi Niinami of Tokyo Women’s Medical University and will include cardiothoracic surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, electrophysiologists, specialist nurses and perfusionists from Japan, the United States, Sweden, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

During the camp, the international experts and Kenyan teams will work together on assessments, surgeries, post-operative care, and clinical discussions. The program focuses on mentorship and training, with Kenyan clinicians expected to work directly with the visiting specialists in theatre and on the wards to improve their skills.

KNH and KIHF say the partnership is designed to deliver immediate, free life-saving surgeries for patients who cannot afford advanced cardiac care, while also contributing to long-term strengthening of Kenya’s cardiac services. The initiative supports KNH's belief that heart care should be accessible to all, not just those who can pay for it.

By combining Japanese medical knowledge and Kenyan public-sector leadership, the KNH–KIHF cardiac camp aims to shorten wait times for complex heart surgeries and bring long-term advantages to the healthcare workforce and patients.

The visiting surgeons include Hiroshi Niinami, MD Professor and Head of Department of Cardiovascular Surgery The Heart Institute of Japan, Tokyo Women’s Medical University. Also coming is Ahmet Kilic MD and Prfessor of Surgery, John Hopklins University, Hiroyuki Tsukui MD also from John Hopkins and Dan Fredrik Holmner MD from Umea University Hospital Sweden.