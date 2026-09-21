×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care

Health & Science
 By Noel Nabiswa | 30m ago | 4 min read
 About 16 women die every day from pregnancy-related causes in Kenya.[Courtesy]

About 16 women die every day from pregnancy-related causes in Kenya, highlighting persistent gaps in access to timely and quality maternal care even as the country records improvements in some newborn and child health indicators.

The scale of the challenge is driving renewed investment in maternal and neonatal services, with the government and private sector seeking to expand access to emergency obstetric care and specialised newborn services, particularly in counties carrying a disproportionate share of deaths.

The latest intervention is a new 200–250-bed Mother and Baby Hospital being constructed in Chebunyo, Bomet County, through a partnership between the government and Amsons Group.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Next article
Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment
Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment
.

Similar Articles

16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-21 06:00:00
16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
By Maryann Muganda 2026-09-21 06:00:00
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-21 06:00:00
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
.

Latest Articles

Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Premium
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Premium
16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Premium
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-21 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Governments urged to invest in specialist healthcare and education
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-20 15:02:00
Governments urged to invest in specialist healthcare and education
>Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-09-19 15:35:22
Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
>Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-09-18 15:55:00
Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
>Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
By John Maina 2026-09-18 14:03:57
Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved