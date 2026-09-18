Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA

KUCO National chairman, Peterson Wachira and other officials addressing the media demanding that all counties sign CBA and those who've signed to immediate Implement the Career guidelines. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers says at least 38 counties have signed the negotiated collective bargaining agreement, allowing clinical officers there to return to work.

But the strike continues in about fifteen (15) counties that have not signed or implemented the deal, Secretary General George Gibore said.

Gibore faulted governors for failing to act despite a return-to-work formula that set clear timelines. The counties include Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit, Uasin Gishu, Lamu and Baringo.

"Those counties are responsible for the strike that is ongoing in their county and why services are not available," he said.

National Chairperson Peterson Wachira said some counties, among them Nairobi and Vihiga, had ignored court orders directing them to implement the agreement within set timelines.

"Because of their greed for money, they are now disenfranchising the people and watching people die," Wachira said.

On the absorption of Universal Health Coverage staff, Gibore said counties should implement the agreement unconditionally, arguing that money had been budgeted to move eligible UHC workers to permanent and pensionable terms.

The union has previously complained of delays in issuing appointment letters. The government has said more funding would follow and that service gratuity would be considered once absorption is complete.

The union Sec-Gen alleged that Murang'a and Uasin Gishu had introduced interviews in the name of suitability tests, and that other counties had asked workers to pay for employment letters, a practice he called corruption.

"Every county must issue letters unconditionally," he said.

The union is also demanding service gratuity for eligible UHC workers who served on contract.

Clinical officers walked out in June over implementation of the CBA, absorption of UHC workers, career progression and promotions. The agreement between the Council of Governors and KUCO was signed earlier this year after years of negotiation.

The strike has disrupted public hospitals, delaying care and pushing patients toward costlier private facilities.