×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare

Health & Science
 By Wanjiku Kariuki | 4h ago | 2 min read
 

Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare. [File, Stndard]

Young people continue to face barriers in accessing essential healthcare and sexual and reproductive health services, with human rights defenders and university students calling for stronger accountability within the health system.

Stakeholders say constitutional guarantees on the right to healthcare have not always translated into timely and equitable access to services, particularly for young people and other vulnerable groups.

The concerns emerged during discussions at the University of Nairobi, where participants examined the challenges young people encounter when seeking healthcare and making decisions about their bodies and lives.

The discussions were brought to life through a theatre performance by university students, who portrayed the experiences of young people navigating gaps in the healthcare system.

The play was inspired by a landmark court case involving a teenage girl who sought emergency medical treatment but was allegedly denied care despite suffering complications.

Through the performance, the students highlighted the consequences of delayed or denied healthcare and the difficult decisions young people may face when seeking services.

Ethan Kinyua, a student and director of the play, said the issues explored in the performance were closely linked to rights protected under Chapter Four of the Constitution, particularly the right to health and human dignity.

“The play is important because it teaches us about the role we have in upholding the Constitution,” Kinyua said.

He said young people needed to understand their rights so they could recognise violations and demand appropriate services.

“There are some aspects where power is abused. If the Constitution is there to protect us, we need to uphold it,” he said.

Human rights defender Wangari Ireri said access to accurate information was critical in enabling young people to make informed decisions about their health.

“We are here to pass information and sensitise people on what information they should have to make decisions about their lives,” Wangari said.

She said greater awareness of health rights could help young people seek services and hold institutions accountable when their rights are violated.

Article 43 of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including reproductive healthcare. Article 28 also protects the inherent dignity of every person, while other provisions of the Bill of Rights protect equality, freedom from discrimination and access to information.

However, participants said legal protections alone were not enough to guarantee access to healthcare.

They cited gaps in awareness, access to information and accountability as barriers preventing young people from fully exercising their health rights.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of ensuring that healthcare services are accessible, responsive and respectful, particularly when young people seek sensitive services.

Stakeholders called for greater public awareness, accountability and engagement to bridge the gap between constitutional guarantees and patients' experiences.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
Next article
Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
.

Similar Articles

US aid cuts are killing Kenyan sex workers
By AFP 2026-09-18 10:54:37
US aid cuts are killing Kenyan sex workers
Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-18 08:00:00
Of new contracts and payment terms; inside SHA-hospitals clash
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
By David Njaaga 2026-09-17 15:48:00
Mombasa promotes 70 health workers as other counties battle salary disputes
.

Latest Articles

Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
Health & Science
By Wanjiku Kariuki
2026-09-19 15:35:22
Tech-driven emergency response gains ground as platform targets gaps in public system
Tech & Innovation
By Juliet Omelo
2026-09-19 14:48:29
The silent pandemic: Why Kenya must act on mental health crisis among police officers and frontline workers
Health Opinion
By Harun Issack Hassan
2026-09-18 16:32:44
Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
Health & Science
By Wanjiku Kariuki
2026-09-18 15:55:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Kenya pushes local healthcare manufacturing to improve access to medical supplies
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-17 12:18:27
Kenya pushes local healthcare manufacturing to improve access to medical supplies
>Trans Nzoia crafts policy to tackle maternal deaths
By Juliet Omelo 2026-09-16 17:51:09
Trans Nzoia crafts policy to tackle maternal deaths
>Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
By Gitau Wanyoike And Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-16 08:00:00
Why four of Juja quintuplets died after premature birth
>Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
By Marion Kithi 2026-09-15 15:30:00
Malaria hospitalisation among children in Kilifi fall to near zero, research reveals.
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved