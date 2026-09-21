Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment

Dr Winstar Mokua, Consultant Urologist at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, confers with fellow medical specialists during preparations for the first Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy procedure in Western Kenya at the hospital. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For nearly two years, 69-year-old Alex had learnt to live with a problem that slowly took control of his nights and began interfering with his daily life.

He would wake up several times at night to urinate, sometimes more than three times, yet still feel that his bladder had not emptied. During the day, he experienced frequent and urgent trips to the toilet, a weak flow and urine dribbling, sometimes accompanied by pain.

Medication offered temporary relief, but it did not give him the lasting solution he wanted.