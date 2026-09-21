×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment

Health & Science
 By Rodgers Otiso | 29m ago | 10 min read
 Dr Winstar Mokua, Consultant Urologist at Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu, confers with fellow medical specialists during preparations for the first Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy procedure in Western Kenya at the hospital. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

For nearly two years, 69-year-old Alex had learnt to live with a problem that slowly took control of his nights and began interfering with his daily life.

He would wake up several times at night to urinate, sometimes more than three times, yet still feel that his bladder had not emptied. During the day, he experienced frequent and urgent trips to the toilet, a weak flow and urine dribbling, sometimes accompanied by pain.

Medication offered temporary relief, but it did not give him the lasting solution he wanted.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Next article
Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment
Prostate therapy offers men hope for sexual function after treatment
.

Similar Articles

16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-21 06:00:00
16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
By Maryann Muganda 2026-09-21 06:00:00
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-09-21 06:00:00
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
.

Latest Articles

Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Premium
Battle with Hepatitis B: When her liver failed, her son became her lifeline
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Premium
16 mothers die every day as Kenya expands maternal care
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Premium
Ectopic Pregnancy: When life grows outside the womb
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-09-21 06:00:00
Sexual health is health: A call for greater access to testing, treatment and prevention in Kenya
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-21 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Governments urged to invest in specialist healthcare and education
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-20 15:02:00
Governments urged to invest in specialist healthcare and education
>Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-09-19 15:35:22
Young people still face challenges in accessing essential healthcare
>Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-09-18 15:55:00
Clinical officers' strike continues in 15 counties over CBA
>Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
By John Maina 2026-09-18 14:03:57
Free heart surgery at KNH as global medical professionals collaborate with regional physicians
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved