PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine

Pharmacy and Poisons Board inspectors conduct post-market surveillance to ensure health products meet required standards of quality, safety and efficacy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has called for stronger quality assurance, safety monitoring and scientific research to ensure traditional medicines used in Kenya are safe, effective and of consistent quality.

The Board identified accurate dosing, standardised production and clear product labelling as essential safeguards for consumers as traditional medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare.

The call was made during the 2026 African Traditional Medicine Day commemoration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), where PPB participated in an exhibition and panel discussion alongside the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the commemoration, held under the theme, “Strengthening African Traditional Medicine through Research, Regulation and Integration for Universal Health Coverage.”

Representing PPB Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Mohamed, Head of Herbal and Complementary Medicines Edwin Burugu called upon traditional medicine practitioners to uphold ethical standards and comply with regulatory requirements designed to protect public health.

“Traditional medicines must meet clear standards for quality, safety and consistency. Accurate dosing, standardised production and proper labelling are essential to protecting consumers and building confidence in these products,” Dr Burugu said.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “From Tradition to Evidence, Regulation and Integration – Mandates, Achievements, Challenges and Opportunities,” Dr Burugu said regulation should support the responsible development of traditional medicine.

“Regulation should not be viewed as a barrier. It protects the public, supports responsible practitioners, safeguards traditional knowledge and creates opportunities for locally manufactured products to grow,” he added.

PPB data shows that 99 herbal medicinal products were registered between 2020 and 2026, including 42 registered over the past three years.

Imported products accounted for 33 of the 42 registrations recorded between 2024 and 2026, while nine were manufactured locally. In 2024, five locally manufactured products were registered, compared with nine imported products. Local registrations declined to two in 2025 and remained at two in 2026, while imported registrations stood at 13 and 11, respectively.

The Board said the figures underscore the need to strengthen local manufacturing capacity while ensuring all products entering the Kenyan market meet established quality and safety requirements.

PPB is encouraging closer collaboration among traditional medicine practitioners, researchers, manufacturers and regulators to strengthen evidence generation and support the development of quality-assured products.

The Board said stronger regulatory oversight, sustained research and responsible product development will help build public confidence and enhance the contribution of traditional medicine to Kenya’s healthcare system.