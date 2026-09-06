×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 3h ago | 2 min read
 

Pharmacy and Poisons Board inspectors conduct post-market surveillance to ensure health products meet required standards of quality, safety and efficacy. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has called for stronger quality assurance, safety monitoring and scientific research to ensure traditional medicines used in Kenya are safe, effective and of consistent quality.

The Board identified accurate dosing, standardised production and clear product labelling as essential safeguards for consumers as traditional medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare.

The call was made during the 2026 African Traditional Medicine Day commemoration at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), where PPB participated in an exhibition and panel discussion alongside the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale presided over the commemoration, held under the theme, “Strengthening African Traditional Medicine through Research, Regulation and Integration for Universal Health Coverage.”

Representing PPB Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Mohamed, Head of Herbal and Complementary Medicines Edwin Burugu called upon traditional medicine practitioners to uphold ethical standards and comply with regulatory requirements designed to protect public health.

“Traditional medicines must meet clear standards for quality, safety and consistency. Accurate dosing, standardised production and proper labelling are essential to protecting consumers and building confidence in these products,” Dr Burugu said.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “From Tradition to Evidence, Regulation and Integration – Mandates, Achievements, Challenges and Opportunities,” Dr Burugu said regulation should support the responsible development of traditional medicine.

“Regulation should not be viewed as a barrier. It protects the public, supports responsible practitioners, safeguards traditional knowledge and creates opportunities for locally manufactured products to grow,” he added.

PPB data shows that 99 herbal medicinal products were registered between 2020 and 2026, including 42 registered over the past three years.

Imported products accounted for 33 of the 42 registrations recorded between 2024 and 2026, while nine were manufactured locally. In 2024, five locally manufactured products were registered, compared with nine imported products. Local registrations declined to two in 2025 and remained at two in 2026, while imported registrations stood at 13 and 11, respectively.

The Board said the figures underscore the need to strengthen local manufacturing capacity while ensuring all products entering the Kenyan market meet established quality and safety requirements.

PPB is encouraging closer collaboration among traditional medicine practitioners, researchers, manufacturers and regulators to strengthen evidence generation and support the development of quality-assured products.

The Board said stronger regulatory oversight, sustained research and responsible product development will help build public confidence and enhance the contribution of traditional medicine to Kenya’s healthcare system. 

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine
PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine
Next article
CBA battle: Why health workers keep striking
CBA battle: Why health workers keep striking
.

Similar Articles

Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention
By Stecy Atieno 2026-09-05 20:00:00
Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention
Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-05 10:50:00
Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work
Nurses strike: Mothers pay the price amid deadly delays in maternity care
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-09-05 07:00:00
Nurses strike: Mothers pay the price amid deadly delays in maternity care
.

Latest Articles

PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine
PPB calls for strict safety standards in Kenya's traditional medicine
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-09-06 11:21:03
Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention
Health & Science
By Stecy Atieno
2026-09-05 20:00:00
Premium
Alarming deaths reported at Nakuru PGH as nurses keep off work
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-09-05 10:50:00
Nurses strike: Mothers pay the price amid deadly delays in maternity care
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-09-05 07:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Numbers don't lie: Why Kenya is still losing mothers
By Wanjiku Kariuki 2026-09-04 12:26:41
Numbers don't lie: Why Kenya is still losing mothers
>Data you can't see is care you can't give
By Harrison Muiru 2026-09-04 11:40:48
Data you can't see is care you can't give
>KMA calls for dialogue to end nurses' strike
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-03 21:52:48
KMA calls for dialogue to end nurses' strike
>Ebola casts shadow over school reopening in eastern DR Congo
By Xinhua 2026-09-03 20:55:17
Ebola casts shadow over school reopening in eastern DR Congo
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved